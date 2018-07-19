Do You Need To Lose Weight Or Not? 6 Signs That You Have The Ideal Body Weight: Know Yours

Because not every person needs to lose weight!

Highlights A person with the ideal body weight finds it hard to lose weight A lot of lethargy and fatigue comes with excess body fat Fat percentage of your body says a lot about your fitness

Weight loss is the perhaps the one thing millions of people are aiming at. Some wish to lose weight to attain the perfect figure and some wish to do so for the sake of their health. So those who are in need of weight loss must go for it. But the idea of weight loss has gained so much popularity that some people are trying to lose weight even if they don't need to. Yes, that's how appealing weight loss has become in today's world! Due to this, sometimes, a person ends up losing health along with weight. So if you are a part of that fortunate group of people who do not need to sweat it out in the gym or watch their calorie intake, take the opportunity. But if you still are puzzled whether you have the ideal body weight or not, relax. Your body itself will give you some signs that you do not need to try to lose weight.

Here's a list of 6 important signs that your body will show if you have the ideal body weight.

1. Your body weight is not reducing

If you have been regular at the gym, sweating it out and even keeping a tab on your diet, and still not losing weight, then probably that's because you have an ideal body weight. When the scales are not shifting towards the left, it means that you need not try to shed those extra pounds. However, in some cases, it might be the other way around. Sometimes you might not be losing weight due to lack in effort. In this case, calculate your BMI and see if you are overweight or not and work accordingly.

2. Your waist circumference is ideal

The most dangerous form of fat is abdominal fat or belly fat. So if your belly is home to such fat, you need to lose weight. However, if you have the ideal waist circumference, you need not go through the struggles of weight loss. A healthy waist circumference for men is 40 inches and for women, it should be less than 35 inches.

3. You are always high on energy

A lot of lethargy and fatigue comes with excess body fat. But if you have the ideal body weight, you may not experience too much fatigue. Instead, you will always be high on energy.

4. Weight loss efforts give you a hard time

You might be swayed by the idea of weight loss but that little effort gives you a hard time. Losing weight is not an easy goal to accomplish, however, if it is making you miserable, then that's probably because you don't need it. If you have been putting all the effort needed for weight loss and still not able to achieve it, then that is probably because you have an ideal body weight.

5. You sleep peacefully

Obesity interferes with your sleep patterns as well. You are likely to get interrupted and disturbed sleep. However, if you have the ideal body weight, you might not experience a disturbed sleep.

6. Perfect fat distribution

It is important for you to see the fat distribution on your body. The percentage of fat says a lot about the state of your fitness. There are people who might look fat and still have the ideal body weight due to the perfect distribution of fat and vice versa. Check the distribution of fat on your body and if it is the way it should be, then you might have the ideal body weight.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.