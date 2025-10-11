How To Make Any Desi Recipe Healthier: Hacks You Can't Miss

Traditional Indian cooking is culturally rich, regionally varied and often nutritious but modern eating patterns have nudged many plates towards trouble. Large national surveys and research show diets in India still rely heavily on refined cereals, excess salt, added fats and a rising share of ultra-processed foods which are drivers of obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Fortunately, small and simple swaps and cooking hacks can preserve flavour and tradition while improving nutrient quality. Below we share some simple hacks you can try to make your desi meals a little more healthier.

Simple hacks to make desi foods healthier

1. Swap part of refined with whole grains

Replace 25–50% of atta or white rice in rotis, parathas, idli/dosa batter and pulao with millet flours like ragi, bajra, jowar or brown/broken wheat. Studies show, millets and whole grains add fibre, micronutrients and lower glycemic response by supporting blood-sugar control and satiety. Start small to adjust texture and taste.

2. Bulk up curries with lentils, beans or sprouts

Add a cup of cooked dal, chana, moong sprouts or rajma to vegetable curries and gravies; use dal as a base for thinner, brothier curries. Pulses increase protein and fibre, reduce reliance on starchy sides, and improve nutrient density, useful for vegetarians and to reduce post-meal glucose spikes as per studies.

3. Rethink oil

Use measured tablespoons and prefer single fires like mustard, groundnut, or controlled amounts of olive or rapeseed. Avoid repeated deep-frying and reuse of oil. Studies have found that reducing total and reused oil lowers calories, saturated/trans fat exposure and formation of harmful compounds; national policies also target industrial trans fats so home cooking matters too.

4. Cut salt at source

Reduce salt by 20–30% gradually. Instead, use lemon, roasted cumin, asafoetida, ginger-garlic, fresh herbs and chaat masala sparingly to enhance taste. Use low-salt pickles or rinse them before eating. Most household sodium is discretionary, small reductions lower blood-pressure risk while spices keep dishes tasty.

5. Swap frying for smarter cooking methods

Opt for steaming, pressure-cooking, oven-baking, shallow-sautéing or air-frying instead of deep-frying; for bhajjis or pakoras, try besan batters with minimal oil and oven-bake. These methods lower added fat while conserving texture as you retain flavour but cut calories and oxidative damage from high-heat frying.

6. Add vegetables

Make vegetables half the plate (do this by adding sabzi + salad + raita), or add grated or finely chopped veggies into parathas, koftas and kheema to increase bulk. More vegetables boost fibre, micronutrients and volume, helping manage weight and glycaemia without extra cost.

7. Make sweets smarter

Reduce sugar in recipes by 25–30%, use khandsari or jaggery in moderation, add nuts and milk solids for satiety, and portion desserts into small bowls. Lowering added sugar helps reduce calories and glycemic load. Replacing part of sugar with fibre-rich or protein elements slows absorption.

8. Choose whole-food snacks over UPFs

Replace namkeen or packaged mixes with roasted chana, sundal, makhana, roasted nuts, or fruit with chaat masala. This minimises hidden salts, trans fats and additives that come with ultra-processed snacks. Studies encourage cutting out UPFs altogether.

9. Enrich breakfast

Add paneer, egg, soaked besan, sprouts or soaked oats to traditional breakfasts and avoid plain refined-flour heavy options. A protein-rich breakfast stabilises energy and hunger across the day and reduces overeating later.

10. Small behavioural fixes

Use smaller plates, eat without screens, chew slowly, and batch-prep healthier bases like cooked dals, roasted veggies to avoid last-minute takeaways. Behavioural nudges reduce portion overshoot and the default to quick processed options which is powerful in long term habit change.

You don't need to abandon desi flavours to eat healthier. Research shows the problem is often how much and which ingredients we favour like refined cereals, excess salt, unhealthy fats and processed foods and not the cuisine itself. Small swaps let you keep tradition while cutting risk. Start with one or two hacks and scale them on your plate and future heart will thank you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

