Meeting your daily protein goal is essential for maintaining muscle mass, supporting metabolism, aiding tissue repair, and keeping you fuller for longer especially important for those looking to manage weight, build strength, or support overall health. Protein plays a key role in hormone production, immune function, and even hair and skin health. The good news? You don't need expensive supplements to meet your protein needs. Desi protein-rich foods can be just as effective, delicious, and affordable. These staples can help you meet your daily protein intake naturally. Keep reading as we list some of the best desi protein-rich foods you must add to your diet.

10 Desi protein-rich foods to meet your daily goal

1. Moong dal

Moong dal is light on the stomach but high in protein. It's also rich in fibre and easy to digest, making it ideal for both regular meals and recovery diets.

2. Paneer

A 100g serving of paneer contains roughly 18g of protein. It's a great option for vegetarians and can be added to curries, grilled, or used in salads and parathas for a protein boost.

3. Chana

Kala chana or even kabuli chana (white chickpeas) are loaded with protein, around 19g per 100g (dry). They're also a good source of iron and fibre. Sprouting them enhances nutrient absorption.

4. Toor dal

A daily staple in many Indian homes, toor dal provides around 22g of protein per 100g (uncooked). It's a versatile lentil that blends well with rice or rotis.

5. Curd

Curd offers around 4g of protein per 100g and is also packed with probiotics that support gut health. You can enjoy it as is, or blend it into smoothies or raita.

6. Sattu

Popular in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, sattu contains about 20g of protein per 100g. Mix it with water, lemon, and salt for a nutritious drink, or make stuffed parathas.

7. Rajma

Kidney beans provide approximately 24g of protein per 100g (dry). When paired with rice, it becomes a complete protein especially important for vegetarians.

8. Soybean/tofu

Soybeans are among the richest vegetarian protein sources with 36g of protein per 100g. Tofu, made from soy milk, contains around 8g per 100g and can be used in curries or stir-fries.

9. Peanuts

Peanuts are an affordable, protein-rich snack with about 25g of protein per 100g. Boiled, roasted, or as chutney, they are a tasty way to meet your protein goals.

10. Amaranth

Rajgira is a protein-packed grain with 14g per 100g and contains all essential amino acids. It can be used in porridge, laddoos, or rotis, especially during fasting.

Combine these desi protein sources with whole grains like brown rice, millets, or whole wheat roti to ensure you're getting all essential amino acids especially important in a vegetarian diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.