Hina Khan recently took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen taking an ice bath. In June 2024, the actor announced that she was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The recent social media post showing her taking the ice bath has sparked conversations about whether the therapy can help people battling cancer. In the post, Khan also mentioned that the therapy was being done under medical supervision. While ice baths have gained popularity among athletes and fitness enthusiasts, many people are now wondering if they offer any benefits beyond muscle recovery, especially for serious illnesses like cancer.

Experts say it is important to separate wellness trends from medical facts. Ice bath therapy may help with muscle soreness and recovery in some situations, but there is no scientific evidence that it can treat or cure cancer. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Siddharth Shanker Sood, Senior Consultant Oncology at Fortis Hospital Faridabad, said that patients should continue following evidence-based cancer treatments and always discuss any complementary therapies with their oncologist before trying them.

What Is Ice Bath Therapy?

Ice bath therapy, also known as cold-water immersion, involves sitting in cold water, usually between 10 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius, for a few minutes. It is commonly used by athletes after intense exercise to reduce muscle soreness and speed up recovery.

The cold temperature causes blood vessels to narrow temporarily, which may help reduce swelling and inflammation. Once the body warms up again, blood flow returns to normal, helping muscles recover. This is why ice baths are mostly associated with sports and fitness rather than disease treatment.

Can Ice Baths Treat Cancer?

The simple answer is no. According to Dr Sood, there is no scientific evidence that ice bath therapy can cure, prevent, or treat cancer. "Cancer is a complex disease involving uncontrolled cell growth driven by genetic and molecular changes. While cold exposure may trigger short-term physiological responses, such as reduced inflammation, altered blood flow and activation of the nervous system, these effects have not been shown to eliminate cancer cells or stop tumour progression in humans," said Dr Sood.

Some laboratory studies have explored how changes in temperature affect cancer cells. However, these experiments are still in the early stages and have not shown that ice baths can be used as a cancer treatment in humans. Patients should therefore avoid believing claims that cold-water immersion can replace medical treatment.

What Are Proven Cancer Treatments?

Cancer treatment depends on the type, stage, and overall health of the patient. Doctors rely on treatments that have been scientifically tested and shown to improve survival and disease control. These include:

Surgery to remove cancerous tissue

Chemotherapy to destroy rapidly growing cancer cells

Radiotherapy to target and kill cancer cells with radiation

Immunotherapy to help the immune system fight cancer

Targeted therapy that attacks specific changes in cancer cells

Hormone therapy for cancers that depend on hormones to grow

These treatments are supported by years of clinical research and remain the standard of care worldwide.

Can Ice Baths Be Risky During Cancer Treatment?

Yes, they can. Dr Sood explains that patients receiving cancer treatment should be careful before trying ice bath therapy. Extreme cold may increase stress on the heart and blood vessels, making it unsuitable for some individuals.

Ice baths may also worsen chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, a condition that causes numbness, tingling, or pain in the hands and feet. Exposure to very cold temperatures can make these symptoms more uncomfortable. "Individuals with weakened immunity or poor circulation should also exercise caution. Therefore, cancer patients should consult their oncologist before trying cold-water immersion," said Dr Sood.

Extreme cold can worsen discomfort, increase cardiovascular stress or aggravate conditions such as chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy.

Are There Any Benefits At All?

Although ice baths do not fight cancer, they may still offer some general wellness benefits for certain people.

Cold-water immersion has been linked to reduced muscle soreness after exercise, temporary reduction in inflammation, and faster recovery from intense physical activity. Some people also report feeling refreshed or mentally energised after an ice bath.

However, these effects should not be confused with cancer treatment. Feeling better physically or mentally does not mean the therapy is affecting the disease itself.

What Supportive Therapies Can Help Cancer Patients?

Many supportive therapies have been shown to improve comfort and quality of life during cancer treatment. These include supervised exercise programmes that help maintain strength and reduce fatigue, physiotherapy to improve movement and flexibility, mindfulness practices to lower stress and anxiety, and proper nutritional support to maintain overall health. "Ice baths, if considered, should be viewed only as a wellness or recovery practice, not as an anti-cancer therapy," added Dr Sood.

Ice bath therapy has become increasingly popular, and celebrities sharing their experiences often attract attention. However, experts stress that cold-water immersion should only be viewed as a wellness or recovery practice, not as a treatment for cancer.

"Ice bath therapy may help reduce post-exercise muscle soreness, but it does not cure, prevent, or treat cancer. Patients should rely on evidence-based cancer treatments and discuss any complementary therapies with their oncology team to ensure safety and avoid interference with medical care," said Dr Sood.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.