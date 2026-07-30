Parents have always worried about their children's safety. Earlier generations focused on illness, accidents or academic performance. Today, many families are facing a different concern that is less visible but increasingly difficult to manage. The emotional challenges children and teenagers experience are no longer limited to school or home. They are shaped by a digital world that remains active every hour of the day.

Unlike previous generations, children now grow up in an environment where friendships, achievements, appearance and opinions are constantly displayed online. A disagreement with classmates no longer ends when school finishes. Social comparison does not stop after a few minutes. The pressure to remain connected can continue well into the night.

This shift has changed the nature of parenting. Many mothers and fathers recognise the importance of limiting screen time, yet fewer feel prepared to address issues such as online rejection, digital exclusion, unrealistic beauty standards, cyberbullying or the emotional impact of constantly comparing everyday life with carefully edited images shared by others.

Research over the past few years has shown that the relationship between technology and mental health is more complex than simply measuring the number of hours spent online. A large study published in Nature Human Behaviour found that adolescents experiencing anxiety or depression often engage with social media differently from their peers, highlighting that vulnerability, rather than screen time alone, deserves greater attention.

Another growing concern is problematic social media use. A recent systematic review concluded that certain patterns of social media use may gradually interfere with emotional wellbeing, sleep, relationships and daily functioning, particularly when online activity begins replacing healthy routines.

The effects often develop gradually rather than suddenly.

Parents may notice:

Increased irritability after spending time online

Withdrawal from family conversations

Constant checking of phones even without notifications

Anxiety when unable to access social media

Falling interest in hobbies once enjoyed

Sleep disturbances caused by late night device use

None of these signs automatically indicate a mental health disorder. However, when they persist or begin affecting school, friendships or family life, they deserve careful attention rather than dismissal as a normal part of growing up.

One important challenge is that emotional distress is not always obvious. Some children continue performing well academically while quietly struggling with loneliness, social pressure or low self-esteem. Others may not openly discuss online experiences because they fear losing access to their devices if they speak honestly.

Loneliness has also emerged as an important concern. A recent study involving school aged children found that loneliness was strongly associated with poorer mental health and lower perceived social support. Interestingly, a large online network does not necessarily protect against feeling socially isolated. Meaningful relationships remain far more important than the number of digital connections.

Parents therefore face a challenge that previous generations rarely encountered. Protecting emotional wellbeing now requires understanding both the child's offline and online world.

Healthy family habits can make a meaningful difference.

Encourage regular conversations without judgement or immediate solutions

Create technology free periods during meals and before bedtime

Support sports, music, reading or other activities that build confidence away from screens

Prioritise adequate sleep, physical activity and outdoor play

Discuss how social media content is created and why online images often do not reflect everyday reality

Seek professional support if persistent sadness, anxiety, withdrawal or behavioural changes continue for several weeks

Equally important is avoiding the assumption that removing digital devices alone will solve every problem. Technology itself is neither entirely harmful nor entirely beneficial. It allows learning, creativity and social connection, but children also need guidance to develop healthy habits, emotional resilience and critical thinking while using it.

Mental health conversations within families are also changing. Instead of asking only how much time children spend online, parents may need to ask different questions. Are they sleeping well? Do they feel accepted by friends? Are they enjoying activities beyond their screens? Do they feel comfortable discussing difficult experiences without fear of being judged?

The challenges facing today's children are different from those experienced by earlier generations, and parenting is evolving alongside them. Emotional wellbeing can no longer be separated from the digital environment in which children learn, socialise and develop their identities. Helping young people build resilience, maintain healthy relationships and develop balanced digital habits may prove to be one of the most important responsibilities modern parenting has to offer.

(By Dr Shraddha Chaudhary, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexual Medicine, MaargaMindCare, Gurugram)

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