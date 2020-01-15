Are You On A High Protein Diet? Here Are Few Side Effects Of Consuming Too Much Protein

Consuming too much protein is associated with few side effects

Protein should be an essential part of your diet. Many add more protein to their diet for weight loss. High protein diet has gained huge popularity when it comes to weight loss. Protein boosts metabolism which helps in better weight loss. Protein can also keep you full for longer and make you eat less. Further contributes to weight loss. Protein is the building block of the body that helps you build muscles. Most fitness enthusiasts consume protein daily in huge quantities. But sometimes end up consuming more than required. Too much consumption of protein is also bad for your health in various ways. Here are some side effects of consuming too much protein.

Harmful effect of consuming too much protein

1. Weight gain

Protein, when consumed in the right quantity with the right exercises helps in weight loss. But when consumed in excess protein can even contribute to weight gain. You need to be very careful about the portion size if you want to lose weight. High protein diets help in weight loss when consumed in the right way.

2. Digestive issues

Consuming too much protein can also contribute to digestive issues. One can experience constipation or may feel bloated. You must consume protein in limited quantity to avoid any kind of digestive issues. Protein makes your meal heavy which can also become hard to digest.

3. Dehydration

More protein intake can lead to dehydration. You may experience increased thirst. To avoid extreme dehydration you must drink more water.

4. Harmful effect on kidneys

Too much protein can affect your kidneys as well. It can make your kidneys work extra hard to get rid of excess nitrogen and other waste produced. If you are already suffering from kidney diseases then you must strictly avoid too much consumption of protein.

5. May lead to calcium loss

Yes! Consumption of too much protein can affect your bone health. Diets rich in protein can cause calcium loss which is associated with bone-related issues like osteoporosis or poor bone health. Further studies are required to specify the effect of protein on calcium and bone health.

