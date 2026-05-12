Here's Why You Should Replace Sugar With Desi Khand, Particularly In Summer

Making small changes to your diet during the summer season can help maintain better health and overall well-being. The hot weather can lead to dehydration, fatigue, and an imbalance in your body's temperature regulation. By adjusting your meals and incorporating certain foods, you can help cool your body naturally and keep your energy levels stable. Some foods, particularly a few desi foods, can help keep the body naturally cool. Desi khand is one of the traditional Indian forms of sugar that is known for its cooling properties. Unlike refined sugar, which is heat-inducing and chemically processed, Desi khand is unrefined and helps balance the body's internal heat.

Why you should choose desi khand over regular sugar

"Desi khand could be a smarter and healthier substitute for refined sugar in the summer months. Desi khand is a traditional, less processed form of sugar made by evaporating the sugarcane juice without using harmful chemicals. It contains natural minerals such as calcium, iron and magnesium that help to promote overall health, unlike processed sugar," says Anshul Singh, Team Lead, Clinical Nutrition & Dietics Department, Artemis Hospitals.

"During the summer, you tend to lose essential salts and nutrients through sweat. Desi khand helps replenish some of these minerals and also gives quick energy, which makes it a better option to stay active and hydrated. It's also easier to digest and less likely to raise blood sugar levels as fast as refined sugar. Another good thing is that desi khand has a cooling effect on the body. It is often used in traditional summer beverages such as sharbat and lemonade, and helps in keeping the body temperature and preventing heat-related fatigue," Ms Singh adds.

Key health benefits of desi khand

1. Rich in essential minerals

Khand retains natural nutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, and potassium that are lost during the heavy refining of white sugar.

2. Gentle on the digestive system

Khand acts as a natural digestive aid by stimulating enzymes, which helps prevent bloating and constipation. It can be a concern during summer due to heavy meals and heat.

3. Sustained energy

With a lower glycemic index compared to refined sugar, it provides a steady release of energy without sharp blood sugar spikes or crashes. This can help maintain energy levels during hot days when you might feel more fatigued.

"You can also reduce empty calories and chemicals by switching to desi khand instead of refined sugar, but again, do use it in moderation. It encourages a more natural, balanced way of eating and the hot weather when your body needs both nourishment and energy," the expert adds.

Adapting your diet during the summer is essential for staying healthy and feeling your best. Incorporating cooling foods such as fruits, yogurt, and mint along with beneficial ingredients like khand, gond katira, bael sharbat and sajba seeds can help you beat the heat, stay hydrated, and maintain energy levels throughout the season. Making these dietary adjustments can significantly enhance your overall summer experience and contribute positively to your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.