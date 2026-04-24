Here's Why Optimal Protein Intake Is Essential During Pregnancy

Ensuring optimal nutrient intake during pregnancy is crucial for the healthy development of the baby and the well-being of the mother. During this period, the body requires additional nutrients to support the growing fetus and maintain the mother's health. The developing baby relies entirely on the mother for nutrients. Adequate intake of essential vitamins and minerals, such as folic acid, iron, calcium, and DHA, is vital for fetal growth and development. Proper nutrition supports brain development and reduces the risk of complications both during pregnancy and after birth. However, despite eating a healthy diet, many pregnant women may overlook one essential nutrient: protein.

Why is protein essential during pregnancy?

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients during pregnancy. It plays a critical role in building and repairing tissues and in the development of organs and muscles in the fetus. A growing baby requires a significant amount of protein for healthy growth, especially during the second and third trimesters. Moreover, protein helps the mother maintain her own muscle mass and supports the overall physiological changes that occur throughout pregnancy.

Within several weeks of conception, adjustments in protein metabolism occur to support fetal growth and development while maintaining maternal homeostasis and preparing for lactation. The utilization of protein from foods and its deposition as new tissues depend on energy at the stages of absorption, amino acid transport, protein synthesis, and proteolysis. Thus, dietary intake during pregnancy must include sufficient energy and protein to ensure the full-term delivery of a healthy infant.

How much protein is recommended?

First trimester: Similar to non-pregnant women, about 0.8 g/kg/day

Similar to non-pregnant women, about 0.8 g/kg/day Second and third trimesters: About 1.1-1.2 g/kg per day

Good sources: Lean meat, poultry, fish and eggs are great sources of protein. Other options include milk, beans and peas, nuts, seeds and soy products.

Do not overconsume

Excess protein intake during pregnancy, particularly from concentrated supplements rather than whole foods, can be harmful and may worsen outcomes for both the mother and the baby. The main concern is exceeding what your body actually needs, which for most women is roughly 70-90 g/day from food, not supplements.

Possible harms to the baby

Slowed fetal growth: High-protein supplements have been linked to lower birth weight and intrauterine growth restriction in several studies.

High-protein supplements have been linked to lower birth weight and intrauterine growth restriction in several studies. Preterm birth risk: Historically, very high-protein diets were associated with a higher risk of very early preterm delivery; some modern studies suggest a modest increase in preterm deliveries with very high protein intake.

Historically, very high-protein diets were associated with a higher risk of very early preterm delivery; some modern studies suggest a modest increase in preterm deliveries with very high protein intake. Long-term growth effects: One study indicated that relatively high protein intake during pregnancy was associated with shorter birth length and slower growth in childhood.

Possible harms to the mother

Metabolic strain: Excess amino acids are broken down into substances such as ammonia, homocysteine, and hydrogen sulfide, which can alter acid-base balance and increase the load on the liver and kidneys.

Excess amino acids are broken down into substances such as ammonia, homocysteine, and hydrogen sulfide, which can alter acid-base balance and increase the load on the liver and kidneys. Nutrient imbalance: Focusing heavily on protein may crowd out sufficient carbohydrates, fibre, and micronutrients (like folate, iron, and calcium) that are also critical during pregnancy.

In summary, optimal nutrient intake, including sufficient protein, is essential not only for the healthy growth and development of the baby but also for supporting the mother's health during this critical period. A balanced diet enhances overall well-being, laying the foundation for both mother and child. Pregnant women should always discuss their protein requirements with their healthcare provider.

(Dr. Shweta Wazir, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.