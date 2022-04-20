Heres How You Can Protect Your Knee From Getting Injured While Using A Treadmill

Use the treadmill to walk instead of running

Many of us use the treadmill to exercise and remain in shape. It's one of the most popular workout equipments. A treadmill is great when you cannot go out or want to work out in the comfort of your house or the gym because the weather is bad outside. However, running on a treadmill is different from running on the road. Many people fail to understand this and end up injuring their knees in the process. Apart from having the right posture, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a few important points that you must take care of while using a treadmill.

In a long caption, she says that you should not avoid walking just because you are scared of injuring your knee. She also mentions the various benefits of walking regularly.

Here are the benefits of walking by Anjali Mukerjee:

1) Walking burns the fat concentrated in your belly (visceral fat)

2) It also helps cut down the fat under your skin (subcutaneous fat)

3) Walking activates longevity genes and alters the expression of thousands of genes positively

4) It alters the expression of the ADRB2 gene to promote weight changes in response to exercise

5) Walking turns on the APOAI gene which results in improved HDL (good cholesterol) levels

Anjali Mukerjee lists the following points to remember while using a treadmill if you want to protect your knee from getting hurt:

1) It's important to warm up before you begin

2) Use the treadmill to walk instead of running

3) Gradually increase your speed

4) Start by walking for 20 to 30 minutes

5) Gradually increase your time to 40 to 45 minutes

6) Start with a speed of 3 to 4 mph

7) Graduate to 5 to 6 mph

8) Alter the speed at which you walk every five minutes

9) Make sure you wear the right shoes that fit you well

Do remember these tips while you start using your treadmill next.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.