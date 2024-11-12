Joint Pain Due To Weather Change? Try These Yoga Asanas For Knee Pain

Practicing these poses regularly can help strengthen and stabilise the knees

Colder weather can indeed cause joint pain, especially in people with arthritis or other joint conditions. As temperatures drop, muscles and joints tend to stiffen because of reduced blood flow and increased tension in the muscles around the joints. This can lead to increased sensitivity and discomfort, particularly in weight-bearing joints like the knees. Yoga can be highly effective for reducing knee pain by gently stretching and strengthening the muscles around the joint, enhancing flexibility, and improving circulation. Certain yoga poses target the thighs, calves, and hips, which support the knees, helping to ease pressure and reduce inflammation. Regular practice also promotes better balance and stability, which can help prevent strain and injury, making joints less vulnerable to pain and stiffness during colder months. Read on as we share some yoga asanas that can help reduce knee pain and explain how to perform them.

6 Yoga asanas that can help relieve knee pain

1. Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Stand with your feet together or hip-width apart, grounding evenly through all four corners of your feet.

Engage your thigh muscles, lifting the kneecaps gently without locking the knees.

Lengthen through your spine, lifting the crown of your head and reaching your arms alongside your body.

Keep your shoulders relaxed, gaze forward, and breathe deeply for 5-8 breaths.

2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Stand on one leg and slowly lift your opposite foot, placing it on the inner thigh or calf of your standing leg (avoid the knee).

Bring your palms together in front of your chest or extend your arms overhead for balance.

Hold for 5-8 breaths, then switch legs.

3. Virabhadrasana I (Warrior I Pose)

Step one foot back about 3-4 feet, bending the front knee at a 90-degree angle while keeping the back leg straight.

Ensure your front knee is directly above the ankle to avoid knee strain.

Raise your arms overhead, palms facing each other, and gaze forward.

Hold for 5-8 breaths on each side.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Lie on your back with your knees bent, feet hip-width apart, and arms alongside your body.

Press through your feet to lift your hips, engaging your glutes and hamstrings.

Interlace your fingers beneath you, if comfortable, and press your arms into the ground.

Hold for 5-8 breaths before lowering down.

5. Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

Stand with your feet together or hip-width apart.

Bend your knees as if sitting back into a chair, keeping the weight in your heels and your knees behind your toes.

Raise your arms overhead, keeping your back straight and chest lifted.

Hold for 5-8 breaths, then release.

6. Supta Padangusthasana (Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose)

Lie on your back and extend one leg toward the ceiling.

Use a strap or hold your big toe to gently draw your extended leg toward you, keeping the other leg straight on the mat.

Hold for 5-8 breaths, feeling the stretch along the hamstring, then switch legs.

Practicing these poses regularly can help strengthen and stabilise the knees, increase flexibility, and reduce knee discomfort.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.