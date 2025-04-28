Paresh Rawal Reveals He Drank His Urine To Recover From Knee Injury: "Sipped It Like Beer"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Paresh Rawal drank his own urine to heal a knee injury quickly. The injury occurred while filming for Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghatak. Veeru Devgn suggested the urine remedy during Rawal's hospital stay.

Film veteran Paresh Rawal recently shared that he drank his own urine to heal knee injury. Paresh Rawal revealed he injured his leg while shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghatak. Tinnu Anand and Danny Denzongpa rushed him to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Paresh Rawal apprehended that his career would be over. Ajay Devgn's father and acclaimed action director Veeru Devgn visited him in the hospital and suggested him to consume his own urine to heal faster.

While speaking with The Lallantop, Paresh Rawal said, "Veeru Devgan had come to visit when I was in Nanavati (hospital). When he got to know I was there, he came up to me and asked what happened to me? I told him about my leg injury."

"He told me to drink my own urine first thing in the morning. All fighters do this. You will never face any problem, just drink urine first thing in the morning. He told me not to consume alcohol, which I had stopped, mutton or tobacco. He told me to eat regular food and urine in the morning," Paresh Rawal recalled.

Paresh Rawal made it a point that he would make the drinking experience memorable.

"I will sip it like a beer because if I have to follow through, I will do so properly. I did for 15 days and when the X-ray reports came in, the doctor was surprised," said Paresh Rawal.

He shared that while it would have normally taken about 2 to 2.5 months for the injury to heal, he was healed in a month and a half!

On the professional front, Paresh Rawal will next be seen in Priyadarshan's upcoming horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu.

He also has Hera Pheri 3 co-starring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.