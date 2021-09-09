Here's How Sleep Deprivation Can Be Harmful To Teenagers' Health, Explains Nutritionist Pooja Makhija

Sleep deprivation can lead to hormone imbalance and weight gain

Highlights Not just adults, teenagers should also maintain a healthy sleep schedule

Avoid using gadgets before bed to avoid sleep deprivation

Do not eat heavy meals for dinner to avoid digestive issues

There are ample conversations about the importance of physical fitness, proper diet and exercise on the Internet and otherwise. However, the importance of adequate sleep often gets overlooked and people tend to ignore it. But good hours of sleep is not only essential for physical fitness but also for mental health and overall wellbeing. Maintaining sleep hygiene improves productivity and enhances the quality of life, especially at a young age. It is very important for children to get enough sleep for proper growth of the body and mind, celebrity nutritionist and dietician Pooja Makhija has said in her new Instagram video.

Importance of sleep for teenagers

In it, she is seen addressing the issue of sleep deprivation. She advises viewers about the importance of sleep and shares recommendations laid down by a global organisation, The Sleep Foundation. She mentions in the caption that according to the organisation, children between the age of 6 to 12 years need 9 to 12 hours of sleep per night while adults between 13 to 18 years must sleep for 8 to 10 hours per 24 hours.

To drive home the point, Pooja has given the video an interesting twist by playing two roles; that of herself and her younger self. In the clip, Pooja is seen advising her younger self who is awake late at night against doing so. "Proper sleep at your age is critical because your mind and body are still developing," the expert says.

A healthy sleep schedule is important during the growing years

Photo Credit: iStock

She further says that the teenage years are when one starts developing into an adult. Talking about the importance of hormones, she tells, "Sleep affects your hunger hormones, Leptin and Ghrelin. Leptin keeps you full and Ghrelin makes you hungry. The lesser you sleep, the more the Ghrelin increases and lesser the Leptin." She warns that this condition may lead to an unnecessary accumulation of fat in one's body.

Also read: Skincare Tips: Beauty Sleep Is Real! Know The Benefits Of This Age-Old Secret

Pooja also informs viewers that sleep deprivation can make one grumpy and three times more likely to suffer from depression. What's worse, she says, is that sleep deprivation is linked to increased substance abuse. "You are far more likely to become a habitual smoker or drinker if you are sleep deprived," Pooja Makhija said in the clip.

Also read: Weight Loss Tips: Understanding The Role Of Rest, Recovery And Sleep

Watch the video here:

Also read: Struggling To Fall Asleep? This Easy 6-Minute Stretching Routine Is All You Need

So now, make sure you clock in the required hours of sleep for a healthier tomorrow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.