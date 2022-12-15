Heart Health: These Foods That Will Keep Your Cholesterol Levels Low

Having high bad cholesterol levels can affect blood flow due to access plaque buildup in the arteries

Your chance of developing coronary artery disease is increased by high blood cholesterol levels. Although having lower cholesterol is generally preferable, in very rare instances, having very low levels of either bad cholesterol, or total cholesterol has been linked to certain health issues.

In certain instances, it is unclear whether a health issue is brought on by low cholesterol or the other way around. For instance, statin medication to lower cholesterol has not been proven to promote depression, even though persons with depressive episodes may well have low cholesterol levels.

The advantages of lowering total and LDL cholesterol, however, have been thoroughly documented, particularly in people with heart disease or who are at high risk for developing heart disease or strokes.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses foods that may be helpful in reducing your bad cholesterol levels. She writes, “Certain foods help you to keep your cholesterol levels in check & reduce your overall risk of heart disease.”

Here are the food groups that can help lower your cholesterol according to the nutritionist:

1. Consume oils rich in MUFA (Monosaturated Fatty Acids) such as til oil, mustard oil, olive oil etc.

2. Increase your intake of fruits and vegetables to at least 4-5 servings a day.

3. Eating foods rich in soluble fibre such as isabgol, most leafy vegetables, oat bran and whole pulses helps to reduce total cholesterol.

4. You may also take Vitamin E supplements as it prevents oxidation of LDL or bad cholesterol.

Keep these foods in mind if you want to follow a cholesterol-friendly diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.