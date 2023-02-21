Cholesterol: Eggs & Other Foods High In Good Cholesterol That Can Help Lower Bad Cholesterol

Eating foods rich in HDL (good cholesterol) can help lower LDL (bad cholesterol) in the body

Many foods can lower total or LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, increasing the blood's HDL (good) cholesterol proportion. Moreover, certain drugs and lifestyle modifications can raise HDL levels and improve heart health.

You could associate the word "cholesterol" with "bad" or "high" cholesterol. Your body also need a "healthy" sort of cholesterol, though. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is what this is. Continue reading to find out more about HDL and the foods you should eat to improve your HDL to total cholesterol ratio.

HDL-rich foods that can help lower LDL:

1. Eggs

For many years, eggs and many other foods high in good cholesterol have been regarded as unhealthy for people with high bad cholesterol or heart conditions. Without a doubt, eggs contain more cholesterol than many other foods. They do, however, also contain a wealth of advantageous bioactive substances and other disease-preventing elements.

2. Olive oil

Since extra-virgin olive oil degrades at high temperatures, use it in place of other oils and fats while cooking at low to moderate heat. According to a research, the heart-healthy fat present in olives and olive oil can reduce the inflammatory effects of LDL cholesterol on your body.

3. Flax seeds

Omega-3 fatty acids are present in ground flaxseeds and flaxseed oil. As one of the better plant-based sources of these heart-healthy fats, flaxseed is used by many vegetarians as a source of omega-3 fatty acids. Purchase ground flaxseed alone. It's nearly impossible for your body to digest whole flaxseeds. This indicates that they generally make it through your body unharmed and never lose any of their nutrients.

4. Nuts

The heart-healthy fats found in nuts, such as Brazil nuts, almonds, pistachios, and other varieties, as well as peanuts, which are technically legumes, are plentiful. They also include a lot of fibre and something called plant sterols in them. Plant sterols prevent your body from absorbing cholesterol. Just keep in mind that nuts contain a lot of calories, so use a measuring cup or scale to control your portion sizes if you're managing your intake.

5. Fish

Consider a salmon patty instead of a burger or a tuna steak instead of a standard steak. Fatty fish like salmon, herring, tuna, or mackerel should be substituted for fatty portions of red meat like beef, hog, veal, and lamb because they contain anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated fat that lowers LDL.

6. Soybeans

Vegetarian diets can be effective in lowering LDL. As with beans, soybeans, edamame, and tofu are all heart-healthy alternatives that give you a satisfying sense of fullness and can take the place of red meats that are high in saturated fat.

7. Whole grains

Your LDL and total cholesterol levels may be reduced by whole grains, such as bran, cereals, and brown or wild rice. Your HDL levels are thus increased by a certain amount. This is due to the fibre that these foods contain, notably soluble fibre, which has been demonstrated to reduce LDL.

8. Non-starchy veggies

Non-starchy vegetables, which are low in calories, high in fibre, and include protein, should make up the majority of your meal. Examples include asparagus, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes, peppers, celery, carrots, and leafy greens. Triglycerides, which can be equally as dangerous when increased for developing heart disease, can also be lowered by eating fewer carbs and more non-starchy vegetables.

Incorporate these foods rich in good cholesterol to reduce your levels of bad cholesterol and to boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.