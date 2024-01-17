Cholesterol: These Seasonal Foods Can Help Lower LDL Levels In Winter

Berries are packed with antioxidants, including anthocyanins and vitamin C

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance that is naturally produced in the liver and is also present in certain foods. It plays a vital role in the body as it helps build cells, produce hormones, and aid in digestion. However, having high levels of cholesterol, especially low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, can increase the risk of developing heart disease.

LDL cholesterol, often referred to as "bad" cholesterol, is a type of cholesterol that can build up in the arteries and form plaques. These plaques can obstruct blood flow and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

As for seasonal foods, certain foods that are more commonly available during the winter months can help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Antioxidants found in these seasonal foods help reduce LDL oxidation, a crucial step in the formation of plaque in arteries. By preventing LDL oxidation, they promote heart health.

These foods are rich in various vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that have been shown to promote heart health and overall well-being. Read on as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet this winter for better cholesterol levels.

Seasonal foods that can help lower LDL (low-density lipoprotein) levels in winter include:

1. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are rich in soluble fibre (pectin) and plant compounds (flavonoids) that help lower LDL levels by reducing cholesterol absorption and improving heart health.

2. Dark leafy greens

These greens contain high amounts of plant sterols that compete with cholesterol for absorption, thereby reducing LDL levels.

3. Winter squash

Winter squashes are rich in fibre and antioxidants, such as beta-carotene and vitamin C, which can help lower LDL cholesterol and promote overall heart health.

4. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, which have been shown to reduce LDL levels, prevent LDL oxidation, and promote heart health.

5. Nuts

Nuts are a good source of healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats), fibre, and plant sterols. Consuming nuts regularly is associated with lower LDL cholesterol levels and a reduced risk of heart disease.

6. Oats and oatmeal

Oats are high in soluble fibre (beta-glucan), which forms a gel-like substance in the digestive system, trapping cholesterol and preventing its absorption. Regular consumption of oats can help lower LDL levels.

7. Winter berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants, including anthocyanins and vitamin C, which have been shown to reduce LDL oxidation and improve heart health.

8. Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are rich in soluble fibre and contain little to no cholesterol. They can help lower LDL cholesterol levels and decrease the risk of heart disease.

9. Garlic

Garlic contains compounds, such as allicin, that have been shown to reduce cholesterol synthesis and lower LDL levels. Regular consumption may help promote heart health.

10. Fish

Fatty fish are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to lower LDL cholesterol levels, reduced inflammation, and improved heart health.

It's important to note that while these seasonal foods can help lower LDL levels, it is always advisable to maintain a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, and consult with a healthcare professional for a personalised approach to managing cholesterol levels and overall health.

