Heart: Beyond Diet And Exercise, These Factors Will Help Manage Hypertension

Adopting healthy lifestyle choices is crucial in managing hypertension. Research indicates that lifestyle modifications can significantly lower blood pressure and reduce the need for medication. A study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that lifestyle interventions, including dietary changes, physical activity and stress management, can lead to substantial reductions in blood pressure levels. Beyond diet and exercise, other factors also play a vital role in controlling hypertension. For instance, chronic stress has been linked to elevated blood pressure, and managing stress through relaxation techniques can be beneficial. Similarly, insufficient sleep and excessive alcohol consumption can contribute to high blood pressure, highlighting the importance of a holistic approach to hypertension management. Let's understand what other factors besides diet and exercise can you tweak for better blood pressure levels.

Factors that will improve hypertension beyond diet and exercise

1. Stress management

Chronic stress can elevate blood pressure. Engaging in relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga can help reduce stress levels and lower blood pressure.

2. Adequate sleep

Poor sleep quality and duration are associated with increased blood pressure. Ensuring 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night can help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.

3. Limiting alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure. Limiting intake to moderate levels—up to one drink per day for women and two for men—can help manage blood pressure.

4. Quitting smoking

Smoking temporarily raises blood pressure and damages blood vessel walls. Quitting smoking improves overall cardiovascular health and helps lower blood pressure.

5. Regular monitoring of blood pressure

Regularly checking blood pressure helps in early detection of hypertension and ensures timely intervention. Home monitoring can be an effective tool in managing blood pressure.

6. Maintaining a healthy weight

Being overweight increases the risk of developing high blood pressure. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight through balanced diet and regular physical activity can help control blood pressure.

7. Limiting caffeine intake

Caffeine can cause a short-term increase in blood pressure. Limiting caffeine consumption, especially in sensitive individuals, can help manage blood pressure levels.

8. Adequate hydration

Proper hydration supports overall health and can help maintain normal blood pressure levels. Drinking sufficient water throughout the day is essential.

9. Social support

Strong social networks and positive relationships can reduce stress and improve overall well-being, contributing to better blood pressure control.

10. Mindfulness and relaxation techniques

Practices such as mindfulness meditation and progressive muscle relaxation can activate the body's relaxation response, leading to lower blood pressure.

Incorporate these simple changes in your routine today for better blood pressure levels. However, note that these work in addition to a balanced diet, regular exercise and medications (if prescribed).

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

