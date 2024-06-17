Hypertension: Control Your Blood Pressure Numbers Effectively With These Summer Fruits

Watermelons are well-packed with nutrients like potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6

High blood pressure has become more common than ever. Uncontrolled blood pressure is one of the prominent risk factors for heart disease. However, blood pressure can be effectively controlled with a few simple interventions. Eating a healthy diet is one of these. Several foods are loaded with nutrients and properties that can naturally lower blood pressure.

The summer season also offers a wide variety of fruits that are beneficial for people with hypertension. Here are some of these.

Summer fruits to control blood pressure

1. Watermelon

With high water content, watermelons are perfect for the summer season. They are hydrating to the body and help promote a healthy heart.

Watermelons are well-packed with nutrients like potassium, magnesium and vitamin B6 which enhance the functioning of the heart and boost overall health. These nutrients also lower your blood pressure numbers.

2. Banana

Bananas are one of the best sources of potassium, which is known for maintaining healthy blood pressure numbers. Bananas can also help boost digestion, reduce bloating, support bone health and support weight loss.

3. Mango

Delicious mangoes are also a good source of essential nutrients that can boost your overall health. Eating mangoes can lower blood pressure, boost immunity, support heart health, improve digestion and ensure healthy eyesight.

4. Papaya

Papayas are high in vitamin C, antioxidants, vitamin C, folate and potassium. Papayas can help control blood pressure as well as cholesterol levels, improving overall heart health. This fruit can also reduce inflammation.

5. Cherries

High potassium foods with low sodium content, when consumed regularly can effectively bring down blood pressure. Similarly, cherries support healthy blood pressure numbers. Cherries are also loaded with other heart-protective properties.

These summer fruits can not only help manage blood pressure but also offer a wide range of health benefits.

Other tips to maintain healthy blood pressure numbers:

Exercise regularly

Control your salt intake

Shed some kilos if you are overweight

Quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption

Manage your stress levels

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.