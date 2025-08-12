Heard About Meeting Your Daily Protein Goal? Here's Why & How

Protein comes under the 3 macro-nutrients you must consume daily (protein, carbohydrates & fats). Meeting your daily protein intake helps in building muscle, make hair, blood, antibodies, connective tissues, and so much more. Although hitting your daily protein intake may appear as a crucial factor for athletes, it is essential for all of us. On average, you are encouraged to consume 0.8 grams of protein for per kg of body weight. For example, a person who weighs 70 kgs need to consume 70 x 0.8 grams i.e. 56 grams of protein. However, these requirements may fluctuate based on your fitness goals. Someone trying to lose weight or trying to gain muscle might be encouraged to consume more protein.

Fortunately, a quick google search can help you calculate how much protein you need to consume. These calculators help you find your ideal protein intake based on your weight, height, average daily workout and fitness goal.

Now that you know how to consume the right amount of protein daily, let's understand why.

Here's why you need to hit your daily protein intake goal

1. Boosts muscle and strength

As discussed above, protein is almost like a building block to help you gain muscles. Eating enough protein helps maintain your muscle mass and can also promote muscle growth when combined with strength training

2. It helps reduce your appetite & hunger

What you eat can affect your appetite greatly. When you eat more protein, you body feels satiated which helps curb unnecessary snacking. This ensures your body feels fuller while you are consuming fewer calories.

3. Boosts metabolism and weight loss

Your body requires calories to digest and use the nutrients found in your foods. Some foods need more calories to digest which equals more calorie burn. And between the 3 macros, protein require the most calorie burn which also helps burn weight.

4. Helps lower your blood pressure

High blood pressure i.e. hypertension is a common factor when it comes to various chronic diseases. Some studies suggest that sufficient protein intake can help reduce hypertension.

5. Keeps you fit as you age

Your muscles and bones tend to weaken overtime as you age. This affects your mobility, strength and function. Consuming more protein can significantly reduce the deterioration.

After understanding why it is important to hit your daily protein goal, let's understand how to achieve it.

Here's how to achieve your daily protein intake goal

1. Begin your day with protein

There are plenty breakfast options you can opt for that are abundant in protein. Foods like eggs, milk, greek yogurt, cottage cheese, protein shakes and smoothies can help boost your protein intake.

2. Stack up on protein-rich snacks

Snacking is scientifically supported if done right. Stack up on protein-rich foods like a greek yogurt cups (sugar free), roasted channa or fortified protein-rich chips that are widely available. This helps you not only curb the craving for a snack but also boost your protein intake.

3. Boost protein in each meal

A healthy diet doesn't always need to be about subtracting foods but also adding. Adding protein-dense foods to every meal can elevate it greatly. For example, having fried rice? Add some chopped cottage cheese, eggs or chicken to boost your protein intake.

4. Pre-plan your meals

Prepping or drawing out a map for your week can help you better plan your macros. When you feel hungry and don't have food prepped, you might resort to unhealthy snacking or might not track your macros.

5. Try unconventional protein foods

Foods like whole grains are not only rich in healthy carbs but also protein. For example, one cup of quinoa contains about 8 grams of protein. This superfoods helps you meet your protein as well as carb goal for the day.

6. Eat protein first

If you have plated your meal, focus on finishing your protein source first. Since carbs and fat intake goals are easier to achieve, you are encouraged to finish your protein for the meal first incase you get full before finishing your meal.

7. Add protein supplements

If you are unable to meet your protein goals daily through your diet, try adding supplements to aid the gap. Add protein shakes such as soy protein, whey protein, casein protein, etc. to boost your daily protein intake.

Calculate and consume your daily protein goal now onwards to ensure better overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.