Planning To Go Vegan? Heres How To Maintain A Good Protein Intake

Soy milk is a great substitute for dairy milk as it is rich in protein

Going vegan is a huge commitment. Veganism refers to a diet as well as a lifestyle where one takes conscious efforts to not use or consume any products that have been sourced from animals.

As you may be aware, a huge surge of protein in our diet is poultry, seafood, and other meats. All of these foods have the highest protein content but are derived from animals. Vegetarians on the other hand derive protein from dairy products that are also high in proteins. If you are planning to go vegan, you are required to avoid both of these protein-rich food groups.

So how else can you maintain a protein-rich diet? In this article, we list vegan protein-rich foods that you need to add to your diet if you are planning to go vegan.

8 vegan foods rich in protein:

1. Lentils

Lentils are one of the most popular sources of protein for vegans as well as vegetarians. They are not only rich in protein but also various other nutrients that your body requires in abundance. They are also available in an array of options and are very versatile to cook. Just one cooked cup of lentils has about 18 grams of protein.

2. Beans

Similar to legumes, beans are another great source of protein for non-meat eaters. Beans are also extremely versatile and can be incorporated into your daily diet in various ways such as curries, salads, chaats, tacos, and so on. Beans also reduce the risks of various chronic diseases that you may be prone to if you don't eat a well-balanced diet.

3. Quinoa

Quinoa like various other whole grains is a great source of protein for vegans. As quinoa is often served as a side dish like roti and rice, it is an easy way to increase your protein diet.

4. Nuts

You may be aware of the benefits and nutritional value of nuts. Dried fruits are rich in an array of nutrients and are a great source of protein for vegans. Similar to seeds, they are extremely versatile and can be added to almost any dish to elevate its protein content.

5. Seeds

Seeds have emerged as a new and fun way to incorporate protein into your diet. They are a great and effortless addition to your diet as they can be added to various dishes as a garnish. Seeds such as hemp seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, etc. can be added to salads, curries, yogurt, fruit bowls, and so on.

6. Soybeans

Soybean is a very popular protein-rich food. It is also very versatile and is available as beans, tofu, tempeh, edamame, soy milk, and so on. These different forms of soy can be cooked and consumed in various ways which makes it a great addition to your daily diet. Tofu is also a great substitute for meats.

7. Green peas

Similar to other green vegetables, green peas are a great source of protein. One cup of cooked green peas has more protein than one cup of milk. They also provide nutrients such as calcium, vitamin A, manganese, and other nutrients you need if you follow a vegan diet.

8. Oats

Similar to quinoa, oats are also whole grains and are rich in protein. Although they do not contain very high amounts of protein, they are a better alternative to rice and wheat.

Vegan milk

Vegan milk may be derived from various foods such as coconut milk, almond milk, soy milk, oat milk, and so on. These kinds of milk are not only a great substitute for milk for their colour and texture but also provide us with protein.

In conclusion, maintaining a protein-rich is possible if you wish to stay committed to your lifestyle. Although changing your diet and lifestyle this drastically can be hectic and time-consuming, consistency is the key. Besides this, we also encourage you to eat a nutrient-rich balanced diet and workout regularly. Both of these aspects increase your body's ability to absorb the protein from the protein-rich foods you consume.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.