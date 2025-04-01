Protein overconsumption refers to consuming more protein than the body needs for muscle repair, immune function, and other essential bodily processes. While protein is vital for overall health, excessive intake especially over a prolonged period can lead to health complications. The body can only utilise a certain amount of protein effectively, and any excess is either converted into energy or stored as fat, which may place stress on organs such as the kidneys and liver. Read on as we share a list of reasons why you should avoid protein overconsumption.

Reasons why you should avoid protein overconsumption

1. Kidney strain and potential damage

Excessive protein intake increases the production of nitrogenous waste, primarily urea, which the kidneys must filter out. Persistent overconsumption may increase the risk of kidney stones and even kidney disease.

2. Liver overload

The liver plays a crucial role in metabolising protein and converting excess amounts into usable forms. When protein intake exceeds normal levels, the liver has to work harder, which may lead to increased stress on the organ.

3. Increased risk of heart disease

High-protein diets, particularly those rich in red and processed meats, are often high in saturated fats and cholesterol. This can contribute to an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and elevated LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, leading to cardiovascular issues over time.

4. Nutrient deficiencies

Overemphasising protein can lead to reduced intake of other essential nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Many people who consume excess protein may do so at the expense of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, which are essential for gut health, immune function, and overall well-being.

5. Dehydration and electrolyte imbalance

Metabolising protein requires more water, as the body needs to flush out nitrogenous waste through urine. Excessive protein consumption can lead to dehydration and an imbalance in electrolytes such as sodium and potassium, which are crucial for muscle function and nerve signalling.

6. Weight gain and fat storage

While protein is often associated with muscle growth and weight loss, excessive intake can lead to weight gain. The body converts unused protein into glucose through gluconeogenesis, and any excess energy is stored as fat.

7. Digestive issues

Many high-protein diets lack sufficient fibre, leading to digestive issues such as constipation. Additionally, excess protein intake can alter gut bacteria, causing bloating, gas, or diarrhoea. Maintaining a balanced intake of fibre-rich foods is essential for digestive health.

8. Increased risk of osteoporosis

Excess protein intake, particularly from animal sources, can increase calcium excretion through urine. Over time, this may contribute to bone mineral loss and increase the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, especially in individuals who do not consume adequate calcium and vitamin D.

9. Bad breath and metabolic changes

Overconsumption of protein, particularly in low-carb diets, can lead to an increase in ketone production. This results in "ketosis breath," a foul-smelling odour caused by the release of acetone through respiration.

While protein is an essential macronutrient, balance is key. It is important to consume the right amount based on individual activity levels, age, and health conditions to avoid potential health risks associated with protein overconsumption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.