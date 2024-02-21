5 Signs You Are Eating More Protein Than You Need

Protein is the building block of the human body

Protein has gained huge popularity in recent years. It is one of the essential macronutrients that your body needs for various purposes. Protein is the building block of the human body that can help you lose weight, improve metabolism, support hair and nail growth and much more. Over the years, the weight loss industry has emphasised on protein consumption more than ever. Protein helps you stay full for longer and suppresses hunger. High protein diets are often linked with quick weight loss. Therefore, many often end up over-consuming protein in order to shed kilos fast. Having too much protein can deteriorate your health in more ways than one. It can also trigger several health conditions. Keep reading to understand the adverse effects of consuming too much protein.

Side e effects of too much protein

1. Weight gain

Most people increase their protein intake to lose weight. However, when consumed in excess, it can lead to weight gain. Excess protein is stored as fat in the body, contributing to weight gain.

2. Constipation

High-protein diets usually restrict fibre and carb intake. Lack of these and other nutrients can trigger constipation. Proper hydration and adequate fibre intake can help you deal with constipation.

3. Kidney-related problems

High protein intake can damage your kidneys. When you consume protein in excess, your kidneys have to work harder to process it. Frequent urination, fatigue, poor appetite and swelling in legs and ankles are a few symptoms of kidney damage.

4. Calcium loss

High-protein diets may lead to calcium loss. As a result, one may experience poor bone health and a higher risk of osteoporosis.

5. Bad breath

If you are following a carb-restricted diet that is high in protein, you might experience bad breath. Proper water intake, chewing gum and brushing more than usual can help counter this side effect.

Pay attention to these signs and symptoms and consume recommended amounts of protein on a daily basis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.