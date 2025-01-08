Here Are The Best Protein-Rich Foods To Add To Your Diet As A Heart Patient

Protein is vital for heart patients as it aids in maintaining muscle mass, repairing tissues, and supporting overall cardiovascular health. It helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and manage weight, which are critical factors in preventing further heart complications. However, not all protein sources are created equal. Heart patients should prioritise lean and plant-based proteins over those high in saturated fats, such as red and processed meats, to minimise cholesterol buildup and reduce the risk of arterial plaque formation. Selecting protein sources rich in heart-healthy nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids and fibre can further enhance cardiovascular health. Read on as we list healthiest protein-rich foods for heart patients.

Best protein-rich foods for heart patients

Salmon is an excellent source of high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to lower triglyceride levels, reduce inflammation, and improve overall heart health. The American Heart Association recommends consuming fatty fish like salmon at least twice a week to protect against heart disease and improve arterial function. Bake or grill it with heart-healthy herbs and spices for maximum benefits.

Lentils are a powerhouse of plant-based protein and fibre, both of which help reduce LDL (bad cholesterol) and improve blood pressure. They are naturally low in fat and sodium, making them a perfect addition to a heart-friendly diet. Lentils can be used in soups, stews, or salads for a wholesome and satisfying meal.

Chicken or turkey breast without the skin provides lean protein with minimal saturated fat, which supports muscle health and reduces the risk of heart disease. Opt for cooking methods like grilling or baking instead of frying to keep the dish heart-friendly. Pair it with vegetables for a balanced, nutrient-dense meal.

Almonds are not only a good source of protein but also rich in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, magnesium, and antioxidants. These nutrients help lower LDL cholesterol and improve arterial health. A handful of almonds as a snack or added to salads can provide both protein and heart benefits.

5. Quinoa

Quinoa is a complete plant-based protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids. It is also high in magnesium and dietary fibre, which help regulate blood pressure and support overall cardiovascular health. Use quinoa as a base for salads, bowls, or as a side dish instead of refined grains like white rice.

Egg whites are packed with high-quality protein and contain no cholesterol, making them a heart-friendly alternative to whole eggs. They are particularly beneficial for patients with high cholesterol levels. Use egg whites to make omelettes or add them to smoothies for a protein boost without added fats.

Chickpeas are an excellent source of plant-based protein, fibre, and essential vitamins like folate and magnesium. These nutrients help lower cholesterol levels, improve blood sugar control, and reduce heart disease risk. Chickpeas can be added to salads, soups, or blended into hummus for a heart-healthy dip.

Tofu is a versatile plant-based protein made from soybeans, which are rich in isoflavones that have been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol and improve heart health. It is low in saturated fat and can be used in stir-fries, soups, or grilled for a protein-packed meal.

Incorporating these protein-rich foods into your diet can help support heart health while providing essential nutrients for overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.