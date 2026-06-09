If you are looking for an everyday food that can support gut health, you might not need anything fancy. A traditional Gujarati dish called Vagarela Bhaat, made from leftover cooked rice mixed with spices and dahi, is known for its potential gut-friendly benefits. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains how this recipe can support beneficial gut bacteria and improve digestion naturally.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "If there's just one dish I could eat every single day to improve my gut health, it has to be this. This is Vagarela Bhaat. If you're a Gujarati, you know what I'm talking about."

What Is Vagarela Bhaat?

Vagarela Bhaat is a popular Gujarati dish made by tempering and stir-frying leftover plain rice with everyday Indian spices. Translating to "tempered rice" in Gujarati, it is often considered the regional equivalent of fried rice and is commonly enjoyed for breakfast or as a quick, light meal. The dish is savoury, mildly spicy, and has a pleasant tang. It is typically served with a squeeze of lemon or a side of fresh yoghurt.

Vagarela Bhaat Recipe

While the exact recipe varies from family to family, the traditional dish generally includes leftover cooked rice and tempering spices such as mustard seeds, cumin seeds, curry leaves and asafoetida. Sliced onions, chopped garlic and green chillies are also commonly added.

Start by heating oil in a pan and allowing the mustard seeds to crackle. Add the curry leaves, asafoetida, garlic and onions, and cook until the onions turn translucent. Next, add turmeric, red chilli powder and salt. Finally, toss in the leftover rice and stir until every grain is evenly coated and heated through. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot alongside yoghurt, pickle, or crispy papad.

What Makes It So Gut-Friendly?

"When you cook and cool the rice overnight, it starts producing something known as resistant starch, which makes rice so much more good for your gut health and high in hence improving the beneficial count of bacteria," the nutritionist says.

When cooked rice is refrigerated overnight, its chemical structure changes through a process known as retrogradation. This process increases the amount of resistant starch, which can act as food for beneficial gut bacteria. Combined with traditional Indian spices, it may help support digestive health.

"You pair this with Greek yoghurt or dahi and this makes it the perfect dish for your gut health," Jain adds.

If you are looking to incorporate more gut-friendly foods into your diet, Vagarela Bhaat could be a simple and flavourful option to consider.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.