Curcumin and astaxanthin are among the most popular natural supplements used to combat inflammation and oxidative stress. While curcumin is known for modulating inflammatory pathways, astaxanthin is often promoted for cellular protection against oxidative stress. But can these supplements really “cure” inflammation?

Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho believes the answer is more complicated. In a recent Instagram post, he addresses the growing misconception among people who lead unhealthy lifestyles but believe supplements alone can reverse the effects. The expert also warns against relying solely on anti-inflammatory products while continuing habits that contribute to chronic inflammation.

For people who believe curcumin can “treat cancer, joint pain, diabetes and brain health,” Coutinho states, “One cannot supplement your way out of a lifestyle that is inflaming you.”

According to the lifestyle coach, symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, weight gain, joint pain, poor sleep and low energy are often interpreted as signs of inflammation, prompting people to immediately seek supplements like curcumin and astaxanthin.

However, he argues that inflammation may actually be a signal from the body rather than the root problem itself.

The expert explains that factors such as sleeping only four to five hours a night, eating processed food, chronic stress, lack of movement, inadequate sunlight exposure and disconnection from nature can all contribute to inflammatory stress.

“Curcumin may help modulate inflammation. It may support inflammatory pathways. It may lower certain inflammatory markers. But can it replace sleep? No,” he says, adding that sleep deprivation itself can trigger inflammation in the body.

Speaking about astaxanthin, Coutinho says the antioxidant may support the body against oxidative stress and inflammation, but cannot compensate for a lifestyle driven by stress, excessive screen time, sugar-heavy diets and inactivity.

“This is like pouring water on smoke while leaving the stove switched on,” he writes, comparing supplements to temporary relief rather than a complete solution.

The lifestyle coach stresses that supplements can support biology, but lifestyle changes are what truly influence long-term health outcomes. He highlights the importance of sleep, movement, real food, stress management, breathing practices and spending time in nature.

“The problem today isn't supplements. The problem is expectation. People are sold one capsule for inflammation while continuing an inflammatory lifestyle. Supplements are helpers, not replacements. Not shortcuts. Not permission slips. The foundation still matters,” he says.

Coutinho concludes by saying that the most powerful anti-inflammatory approach may not come from a bottle, but from daily habits involving sleep, nutrition, movement, mental wellbeing and human connection.

“The most powerful anti-inflammatory protocol may never come in a bottle. It may come from how you sleep, eat, move, think, connect and live,” he writes.

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