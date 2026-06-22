Rice has often found itself at the centre of diet debates with many people cutting it out in pursuit of weight-loss goals. People have been conditioned to view foods like rice as something that should be avoided for better health. A nutritionist is now challenging that mindset.

Nutritionist Nmani Agarwal argues that staples such as rice, which have been part of traditional diets for generations, should not be feared. Instead, you can adopt a balanced approach to eating. It is far more beneficial than following restrictive food trends. In a post shared on Instagram, she lists out the benefits of rice.

Benefits of rice

1. Nutrient-Rich

Rice is a globally valued staple grain that provides over 15 essential nutrients. "These include vitamins such as B vitamins like thiamine, niacin, and vitamin B6, as well as minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, and selenium. Additionally, rice is a good source of carbohydrates, which are the body's primary source of energy," she writes.

2. Energy Boost

Rice acts as a highly efficient fuel source that provides the body with sustained physical energy and cognitive stamina. "The carbohydrates found in rice are complex carbohydrates, meaning they take longer to break down in the body compared to simple carbohydrates found in processed foods. This slow digestion results in a sustained release of energy, keeping you feeling full and energised for an extended period. Unlike foods high in refined sugars, which can cause energy crashes, rice provides a steady source of fuel throughout the day, promoting stable energy levels and improved focus," the nutritionist adds.

3. Gluten-Free Option

Rice is naturally 100% gluten-free. "Gluten is a protein found in these grains that can trigger an immune response in sensitive individuals, leading to gastrointestinal discomfort and other symptoms," Nmami explains, before adding, "Rice is naturally gluten-free. Its versatility allows it to be incorporated into a wide range of dishes, ensuring individuals with gluten sensitivities can still enjoy diverse and flavorful meals without compromising their health."

In addition to these benefits, rice is an affordable ingredient that is easily found across the world. It is much easier and cheaper to cook in compared to other food items.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.