"Can you repeat that? I didn't catch the last sentence you just said."

"I think it's the stress of the next meeting taking over again."

"Maybe I didn't sleep well last night?"

Sounds familiar, right?

Consider a typical office routine: you arrive at work around 11 a.m., rushing through traffic jams and enduring the summer heat. As hunger strikes, the first thing you see is the coffee machine, and you instinctively grab a cup of coffee or chai without checking how much sugar it already contains. A colleague might offer you a couple of biscuits or chips. This quick snack, full of refined carbohydrates and sugar, causes a spike in your blood sugar levels, followed by a rapid drop. The resulting energy crash leaves you distracted and sluggish, leading you to believe that another cup of coffee or some other energy source is your only savior.

Research on nutrition and cognitive performance has shown that individuals need snacks that provide steady energy instead of highly processed options. This doesn't mean you have to invest in expensive superfoods or snacks you can't even pronounce. There are many Indian snacking options that are nutritious and surprisingly effective.

So, what should you actually snack on?

The key rule to remember is to pair your carbohydrates wisely and avoid snacking on refined carbs alone. Opt for a combination of protein, healthy fats, or fiber. When you have this balance, you'll notice that sugar enters your bloodstream more steadily, keeping your brain fueled without the spikes and crashes.

Here are some simple Indian snack swaps you can try:

- Instead of biscuits, try a small bowl of roasted channa with plain Greek yogurt.

- Swap sodas or juices for coconut water or buttermilk.

- Instead of those favorite packets of chips or bhujia, consider roasted or air-fried mixed nuts, like almonds, walnuts, or peanuts.

You don't need to avoid brain fog or resort to excessive caffeine or mindlessly scrolling through Instagram. All you need are smart choices to improve your day. Start small, and you'll notice that your 3 p.m. self will start to thank you.

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