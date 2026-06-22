Tea is one of the most popular beverages worldwide. In India, it is a permanent part of morning and evening routines. Among the vast array of teas available, green tea and black tea are two of the most widely consumed. Both originate from the same plant, Camellia sinensis, but undergo different processing methods that affect their flavour, colour, and health properties. The primary distinction lies in processing. Green tea is unoxidized, preserving pure catechins like EGCG, making it ideal for metabolic health and blood sugar regulation. While black tea is fully oxidised, converting those catechins into unique theaflavins and thearubigins, which excel at protecting cardiovascular systems and supporting gut environments.

Green tea vs black tea: Health benefits and downsides explained

Green tea

Green tea is often heralded for its high concentration of antioxidants, particularly catechins. These compounds are known for their potential to fight oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of chronic diseases. Research suggests that green tea may improve brain function, aid in fat burning, and reduce the risk of heart disease. The presence of L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea, can promote relaxation while enhancing focus and attention.

EGCG also increases fat oxidation and inhibits starch-breaking enzymes, dropping post-meal blood sugar spikes. Unoxidized catechins also neutralise free radicals, protecting the liver and reducing cellular ageing.

Black tea

Black tea, on the other hand, undergoes a more extensive oxidation process, resulting in a darker colour and richer flavour. It contains a different set of antioxidants known as theaflavins and thearubigins, which are also beneficial for health. Studies have indicated that black tea may improve gut health, lower cholesterol levels, and support heart health by improving blood vessel function. Additionally, it tends to have a higher caffeine content than green tea, which can provide a quick energy boost.

Downsides

While both green and black teas offer health benefits, there are some downsides to consider.

Green tea

Green tea is known to inhibit iron absorption, as high catechin levels can bind to non-heme iron (plant-based iron) in your digestive tract. It may also cause stomach upset in those who are sensitive to tannins or caffeine.

Black tea

While black tea can be energising, excessive consumption may lead to issues with anxiety and sleep disturbances, and acid reflux. Some studies suggest that heavy consumption of black tea may be linked to lower iron absorption as well, similar to green tea.

Which one is healthier?

Determining which tea is healthier ultimately depends on an individual's health goals and preferences. Choose green tea if your goals revolve around managing type-2 diabetes, maximising standard antioxidant intake, or finding a soothing afternoon beverage for calm focus.

Opt for black tea if you need a strong alternative to coffee, want to maximise cardiovascular defences, require better digestive tract optimisation, or simply prefer a strong flavour.

In conclusion, both green tea and black tea come with their own sets of benefits and downsides. Moderation is key when consuming either type, and it's important to consider personal health conditions and preferences when choosing between the two. Integrating both into a balanced diet may even provide the best benefits, allowing you to enjoy the flavours and health perks of each.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.