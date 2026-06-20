US-Iran Peace Talks Live Updates: US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are reportedly headed to Switzerland for talks after scheduled negotiations due to take place there were postponed. Trump's other envoy and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also expected to be in Switzerland for talks.
US Vice President JD Vance had on Thursday cancelled his trip to Switzerland as Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah exchanged deadly strikes in Lebanon.
Washington and Tehran on Wednesday signed a deal to end the war, which began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran War Peace Talks:
5 Killed As Israel Strikes Lebanon Despite Ceasefire With Hezbollah
At least five people were killed in Israeli air strikes and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, hours after a ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group took effect.
Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes across the Nabatieh area overnight and into Saturday morning, destroying residential buildings and homes, while Israeli artillery shelled Nabatieh and its outskirts before dawn, state news agency NNA reported.
Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to the ceasefire on Friday, according to a US official.
US-Iran War News: JD Vance Had Cancelled Trip As Israel, Lebanon Exchanged Strikes
US Vice President JD Vance had on Thursday cancelled his trip to Switzerland amid rising tension in Lebanon between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.
US-Iran Peace Talks Live Updates: Jared Kushner Also Likely To Be Switzerland
Donald Trump's other envoy and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also expected to be in Switzerland for talks.
US-Iran Live Updates: Trump's Envoy, Iran's Minister Head To Switzerland For Talks
US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are reportedly headed to Switzerland for talks, after scheduled negotiations due to take place there were postponed.