US-Iran Peace Talks Live Updates: US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are reportedly headed to Switzerland for talks after scheduled negotiations due to take place there were postponed. Trump's other envoy and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also expected to be in Switzerland for talks.

US Vice President JD Vance had on Thursday cancelled his trip to Switzerland as Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah exchanged deadly strikes in Lebanon.

Washington and Tehran on Wednesday signed a deal to end the war, which began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Here Are Live Updates On US-Iran War Peace Talks: