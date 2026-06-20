Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz Again Over Israel's Attacks On Lebanon

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz again
- Iran's top joint military command announced closure of the Strait of Hormuz to vessel traffic
- Closure cited due to alleged US and Israel violations of a ceasefire agreement
- The statement was reported by Iran's Mehr state news agency on Saturday
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Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Saturday that the Strait of Hormuz would be closed to vessel traffic, citing alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement by the US and Israel, Iran's Mehr state news agency reported.
It said that the closure was the "first step" in response to what it described as breaches of commitments and warned that further measures would be taken if "aggression" continued.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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