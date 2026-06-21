"Turn Over A New Leaf": US, Iran Begin Negotiating Peace In Switzerland

After four months of fighting, US and Iranian officials are set to sit across the table from each other in the same room. As the talks began on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance was already calling the moment historic.

Speaking to reporters at the start of what he called "historic" face-to-face talks at Burgenstock resort in Switzerland on Sunday, Vance said "great progress" had already been made between the two sides. He said that Iran "has been a driver of regional instability" but added he could see a future where both countries "can work together to promote peace and prosperity."

Vance said the goal of the talks, dubbed the "Lake Lucerne Summit," was to "turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran, and to extend an outstretched hand".

He added that President Donald Trump remained committed to a full regional ceasefire, though he admitted that ceasefires are "a little bit messy" in practice. The US vice president said while technical negotiations may not resolve every point of disagreement, they "allow us to sit together as teams for the first time in history."

During Peace Talks, A Trump Threat

Even as the talks got underway, Trump struck a different tone. He warned in a post on Truth Social that Iran needs to stop Hezbollah from “causing trouble.”

"If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!” Trump wrote.

The talks follow an initial agreement signed by both parties last week to end the war. Under that deal, the two sides committed to reaching a final agreement within 60 days, ending hostilities on "all fronts," including in Lebanon, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the agreement, the situation on the ground remains unsettled. Continued clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon led Iran to announce on Saturday that it had shut the Strait of Hormuz. However, tracking data has shown vessels continuing to pass through the strait since the announcement.

Who Is At The Table

Vance was joined at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort by Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. Representing Iran, parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Switzerland late on Saturday.

US Vice President JD Vance (L) waits, alongside US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff (C) and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Photo Credit: AFP

The delegations were also joined by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the head of the country's armed forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir. Pakistan has served as a mediator throughout the conflict and previously hosted a round of negotiations between the US and Iran.

How The Meetings Are Structured

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi briefly appeared in the same room as Vance before the US vice president stepped in front of the media to deliver his remarks.

Vance's first meeting of the day was with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Separately, Sharif met with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading Tehran's delegation, and Foreign Minister Araghchi.

Iranian officials are also expected to hold their own meetings with Pakistani and Qatari mediators before a planned four-way meeting that would bring in the US negotiating team as well.