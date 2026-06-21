"Will Hit Iran Again, Only Harder": Trump While US-Iran Peace Talks Underway

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to attack Iran "very hard again" as the peace talks between Washington and Tehran began in Switzerland.

Giving a reminder of the US attack on Iran last week, Trump said Iran might face a similar or more intense attack if it did not stop its proxies, or Hezbollah, in Lebanon, "from causing trouble".

"Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP," Trump wrote in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.

US Vice President JD Vance called it a historic moment as peace talks between the two countries began at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland. "This is a historic meeting," Vance said, adding that the goal was to "turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran, and to extend an outstretched hand".





