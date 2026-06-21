JD Vance Names His 2 "Favourite" Indian, Pakistani People. One Is Asim Munir

US Vice President JD Vance on Sunday revealed the names of his two "favourite" Indian and Pakistani people, naming his wife Usha Vance, and Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Speaking during the US-Iran talks in Switzerland, Vance said, "(I have) two favourite Pakistan and Indian people in my life - one is my Indian wife and (the other is) Pakistan Field Marshal Munir here.

The US Vice President said that Washington was thankful to have found a diplomatic solution in the months-long US-Iran conflict, referring to the interim deal signed electronically earlier this week. He said it was left to be seen how much the US and Iran can "accomplish" from this point.

"The question before us now is how much more can we accomplish together? Can we turn over a new leaf?" Vance said in brief comments as the talks, dubbed the "Lake Lucerne Summit," got underway. "Can we change relations in the Middle East permanently, or do we go back to doing things the old way, which is not our preference, but is certainly very much something that can happen."

His remarks came as US and Iran began their first round of talks at a luxury resort Switzerland, in presence of mediators including delegations from Pakistan and Qatar.

"We look forward to transform the Middle East instability through diplomacy and promote peace, as well as free flow of oil," Vance said, hailing the meeting with Iran as "historic".

Vance noted that the US and Iran had never held such a high level of meeting, adding that the goal was to "turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran, and to extend an outstretched hand".

Vance and senior Iranian officials arrived in Switzerland to formally launch negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme, build out the fragile interim deal to end the war in Iran and keep the Strait of Hormuz open.