Iran Negotiators Leave For Switzerland To Discuss Peace Deal With US

An Iranian negotiating team left Iran for Switzerland on Saturday for discussions on the implementation of the agreement signed between it and the United States to halt the Mideast war, state media reported.

"Iranian negotiators have left for Switzerland," state news agency IRNA reported, after quoting foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei as warning that the deal was "in trouble".

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