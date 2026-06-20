Iran Negotiators Leave For Switzerland To Discuss Peace Deal With US

The Iran team left for Switzerland a day after talks were scheduled to happen.
- Iranian negotiating team departed for Switzerland on Saturday for war halt talks
- Discussions focus on implementing agreement between Iran and the United States
- State news agency IRNA reported the departure and ongoing negotiations
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An Iranian negotiating team left Iran for Switzerland on Saturday for discussions on the implementation of the agreement signed between it and the United States to halt the Mideast war, state media reported.
"Iranian negotiators have left for Switzerland," state news agency IRNA reported, after quoting foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei as warning that the deal was "in trouble".
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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