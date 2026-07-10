The monsoon season causes many people to experience an increase in joint pain, as there is possible inflammation in the body. Specifically, knee pain is most commonly felt by people during the monsoon as the fall in barometric pressure affects the surrounding tissues of joints. Addressing joint pain is necessary during the monsoon season, as it can affect mobility and productivity. Less physical activity due to rain makes people experience joint pain more frequently. A natural anti-inflammatory drink that can help with reducing the pain is turmeric tea. Research published in the BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies Journal suggests that joint pain for those with knee osteoarthritis can be reduced by drinking turmeric tea. The compound known as curcumin can reduce the pain scores of those with joint pain by 30%.

What Makes Turmeric Tea A Potential Remedy For Joint Pain?

Research published in the BMJ Open Sport and Exercise Medicine points to drinking turmeric tea to ease joint pain. The active compound present in raw turmeric, known as 'curcumin', is responsible for potent anti-inflammatory properties. When inflammation in the body is controlled, the severity of joint pain can be reduced. This happens as the inflammatory pathways reduce swelling and internal pain.

Furthermore, turmeric tea contains antioxidants that can strengthen joints. Through lowering oxidative stress that is associated with chronic inflammation, monsoon joint pain can be eased.

What Does Research Say About Turmeric And Joint Pain?

Research published in the Current Rheumatology Reports highlights that turmeric tea can reduce chronic low-grade inflammation within the joint. The extracts from turmeric, which can be consumed by crushing raw turmeric in lukewarm water, can have proven benefits in lowering knee pain. Beyond pain relief from joint pain, turmeric extracts are proven to help improve mobility. It was even found that turmeric extracts have fewer side effects than non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Turmeric tea can be consumed as a therapy for monsoon-related joint discomfort. The addition of turmeric tea for joint pain is a low-risk, joint-friendly monsoon routine.

Also Read: Science-Backed Health Benefits Of Haldi Or Turmeric

How To Make Turmeric Tea For Maximum Benefits

Turmeric tea should be consumed, typically prepared from raw turmeric instead of ready-made tea bags. The steps involved in preparing it are as follows:

1 cup drinking water

Half a teaspoon to 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder or raw turmeric that has been smashed to release the compounds in it.

Optional: You can add a small amount of ginger, cinnamon, or black pepper to maximise the health benefits of the tea.

Honey for taste can be added, but the dose needs to be controlled.

Why Black Pepper Matters

The addition of about 20 mg of black pepper to turmeric tea increases the absorption of the beneficial properties in it. Research published in the Nutrition Research Lab journal suggests that piperine in black pepper can turbocharge the absorption of curcumin in the body at double the speed.

Who May Benefit Most From Turmeric Tea?

Turmeric tea can benefit those who have weaker immune systems and those who are experiencing seasonal joint pain. Specifically, those who are:

Older adults with age-related joint stiffness can benefit from a moderate dose of turmeric tea.

People with osteoarthritis can clinically improve their pain scores.

Sedentary office workers can use it to ease any vulnerability to monsoon joint pain.

Those experiencing seasonal joint discomfort should try turmeric tea.

Also Read: Is Black Pepper Or Kali Mirchi Good For Health? 7 Hidden Benefits Explained

Additional Monsoon Habits To Reduce Joint Pain

Turmeric tea is a supportive measure that can reduce joint pain, but your overall lifestyle, dietary habits, and genetics influence the severity of joint pain. Here are some monsoon habits that you should consider following to reduce your joint pain:

Stay physically active indoors

Stretch regularly

Maintain a healthy weight.

Consume anti-inflammatory foods

Stay hydrated

Avoid prolonged sitting

Are There Any Side Effects Of Drinking Too Much Turmeric Tea?

Turmeric tea is a natural remedy that has benefits as well as side effects, as drinking too much of it can trigger ill effects. Here is what you need to be careful about with turmeric tea:

Stomach upset as the temperature and dose interfere with the digestion of the tea.

Acid reflux in sensitive individuals is possible due to the potent properties.

Possible interactions with blood thinners and diabetes medications are possible.

Note: Patients on medication should consult a doctor before using turmeric as a therapeutic.

When Should You See A Doctor for Joint Pain?

You should seek a doctor for joint pain when the severity of it gets out of control. Certain red flags can indicate that medical advice is necessary:

Persistent swelling

Joint redness or warmth

Fever with joint pain

Severe mobility limitations

Symptoms lasting several weeks

Turmeric tea can help ease monsoon joint pain because of curcumin's anti-inflammatory properties. But it is not a standalone cure for any disease, and the side effects of it need to be kept in mind.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.