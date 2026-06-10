The experience of intense heat has driven people to seek quick, hydrating drinks that can satisfy their thirst. But the mechanisms on which they operate and their ability to actually hydrate you are questionable. A viral wellness trend that can drive people to mix pink salt in water and drink it to address dehydration has hidden side effects. The body needs a delicate balance of electrolytes, salts, and minerals to deal with the extreme heat and regulate its core temperature. Pink salt water may introduce the body to excessive sodium that can worsen dehydration during a heatwave. Research published in the International Clinical Geriatrics journal highlights that pink salt water can actually increase dehydration during a heatwave.

The Effects Of Consuming Pink Salt Water In A Heatwave

Himalayan pink salt is used by dissolving it in water, which is claimed to address electrolytes and better hydration during a heatwave. It has been popularised on social media and has driven many people to consume it. But what it is actually doing to you internally needs to be looked at in great detail to understand if you should stay away from it.

Does Pink Salt Water Actually Hydrate You?

Research published in the Nutrients journal highlights that the body needs enough water and balanced electrolytes for effective hydration.

The research pinpoints that sodium replenishment during fasting is crucial; one-fourth teaspoon offers 390 mg of sodium for electrolyte balance.

This means if your sodium intake for the day is already met, then too much of it can trigger potential side effects.

Pink salt water provides a potent dose of sodium but lacks potassium glucose balance necessary for its absorption.

Why Pink Salt Water May Actually Cause Dehydration

1. Excess Sodium Draws Water Out Of Cells

The cells of the body need a supply of water that can be balanced with adequate mineral intake. Pink saltwater has a high concentration of salt that needs to be balanced, as a fluid imbalance can lead to side effects.

2. Kidneys Work Harder To Flush Sodium

An excess intake of sodium leads to increased urination to filter it out. This also makes the body vulnerable to fluid loss, which can prove dangerous during a heatwave. Himalayan pink salt is 96-99% sodium chloride, which means it increases sodium levels but doesn't have the required potassium or magnesium necessary for hydration.

3. Worsens Thirst In Extreme Heat

This has been mentioned in research, as pink salt water reduces the water content in the body when it has already suffered from electrolyte loss due to sweating. It can make dehydration symptoms worse and lead to fainting in severe cases.

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What Experts Say About Salt Water And Hydration

The World Health Organization (WHO) has established a hydration schedule that indicates that people need a balanced dose of oral dehydration solutions for optimal hydration. The combination is better than salt-only drinks, which can reduce water content in the body due to their composition.

The body requires a balance of sodium, glucose, and potassium for optimal hydration, which pink salt water fails to provide.

Common Summer Hydration Mistakes People Make

The summer hydration approach needs to keep these mistakes in mind, as making them can further the chances of dehydration. Here are the common summer hydration mistakes that can result in a dehydrated body:

Drinking salt water unnecessarily can further push your body into heat stress.

Skipping plain water, thinking that other liquids are enough.

Excess caffeine/sugary drinks can cause sugar spikes that can induce fatigue.

Who Should Avoid Pink Salt Water Completely

Pink salt water should be avoided by those with pre-existing medical conditions. Here is who should avoid it completely:

Hypertension patients, as it can affect blood pressure.

Kidney disease patients can face difficulty with sodium filtration.

Elderly and children, as their symptoms of dehydration can vary and need suitable replenishment.

People already dehydrated can cross over to dangerous territory by drinking pink salt water.

What You Should Drink Instead For Hydration

Hydration that is scientifically tailored to your body should be adhered to during a heatwave to avoid dehydration. Here is what you should drink instead for hydration:

ORS (oral rehydration solution)

Coconut water

Buttermilk

Lemon water with balanced salt + sugar

Plain water

These are the best drinks for dehydration during a heatwave that need to be made a part of summer hydration.

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Signs You Are Getting Dehydrated (Despite Drinking Fluids)

The body exhibits signs that may indicate that you are suffering from dehydration; these can be

Dry mouth

Dark urine

Fatigue

Dizziness

These signs of an electrolyte imbalance signal that you need immediate replenishment of liquids to make up for the loss of electrolytes to prevent dehydration.

Hydration requires a delicate balance that needs to be able to supply the body with needed nutrients, salts, and minerals. You need to know when your body needs electrolytes to make up for water loss due to excessive sweating. The research suggests that pink saltwater worsens dehydration and should not be consumed for hydration during a heatwave.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.