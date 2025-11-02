"Eat Apples With Himalayan Or Rock Salt": Nutritionist Reveals Why

In the realm of nutrition trends, a simple food tip that can save you from several health issues is seasoning apples with salt. This combination is being praised as a minor yet potent improvement to this common fruit – one that can boost flavour, hydration and even vitality.

Apples have long been hailed as one of the healthiest snacks. Packed with natural sugars like fructose, glucose and sucrose, they also contain a healthy amount of pectin, a soluble fibre that helps maintain stable blood sugar levels. Apples are, therefore, a reliable source of long-lasting energy. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija now contends that adding a little salt can further enhance the health benefits of this fruit.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared this innovative combination in her recent Instagram post, saying, “Not adding salt to your apples? Big mistake.”

“Add a tiny pinch of pink or Himalayan or rock salt to your apple and you've got more than a snack,” Pooja mentions in the post's caption.

Besides enhancing flavour, adding salt to your apple also improves hydration, restores electrolytes, balances carbohydrates and boosts nerve and muscle performance – effectively turning your apple into “rocket fuel.”

One of the essential electrolytes, sodium, helps maintain the body's proper hydration and muscle function. This is particularly important after exercise or on hot days. Together with the natural carbohydrates in apples, this snack promotes electrolyte balance and rapidly restores energy levels.

In addition to the health benefits, there's also a taste advantage. The natural sweetness of the apple is subtly enhanced by the salt, creating a more gratifying and well-balanced flavour. This sweet-and-salty combination can make apples more enjoyable – and may even curb unnecessary snacking.

Nutritionist Pooja says the best salt for this method is pink Himalayan, rock, or sea salt. A small pinch added to apple slices can transform the common fruit into what she calls “rocket fuel” – sweet, salty,and smart.

When you salt your apples, you get the following:

Fast energy: The body uses natural sugars as an efficient and quick source of energy.

The body uses natural sugars as an efficient and quick source of energy. Better satiety: Salt suppresses appetite and enhances sweetness.

Salt suppresses appetite and enhances sweetness. Electrolyte support: During exercise, sodium helps maintain fluid and muscle balance.

Therefore, the next time you grab an apple, remember to add a pinch of salt – your body and taste buds will thank you.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.