Indian spices have been recognised for their medicinal properties for centuries. From turmeric to ginger, these spices not only enhance the flavour of dishes but also play significant roles in promoting health and well-being. Clove is a particularly noteworthy spice with a long history of medicinal use. Its benefits are largely due to its high eugenol content, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antioxidant properties. Renowned cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra calls clove a small spice with powerful benefits.

"The answer to your gas, bloating and acidity is already sitting in your kitchen. It's something you must have seen your grandparents nicely tucking it away in their mouths. A tiny spice called clove, or as we call it, laung," Dr Chopra said in the video.

Eugenol, the powerful component of clove

"For centuries long has been used extensively in Indian kitchens and traditional medicines. Today, science tells us that its magic lies in a natural compound called eugenol, a powerful component with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties," Dr. Chopra explains.

Eugenol is the primary bioactive compound in cloves, making up 70% to 90% of clove essential oil. This gives cloves their warm, spicy scent and drives both their medicinal benefits and potential toxicity. It helps relieve toothaches.

Additionally, eugenol contains antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties, which help neutralise free radicals and inhibit the growth of various bacteria and fungi.

"Dentists have trusted clove for years because eugenol has a natural numbing effect and helps fight the bacteria that cause bad breath and other oral problems," the expert highlights.

1. Clove for digestion

"Clove stimulates digestive enzymes, supports your stomach's protective lining, which helps reduce gas, bloating and acidity."

Clove can help in digestion by promoting the production of digestive enzymes. It alleviates bloating and discomfort.

2. Improves heart health

The eugenol in clove acts as an anti-inflammatory agent, which can help reduce inflammation. Additionally, "its antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, both of which are linked to conditions like heart disease, diabetes, accelerated ageing," Dr Chopra adds.

READ | Can Eating Clove Or Laung After Lunch Make Your Oral Health Better?

3. Clove is beneficial for diabetics

"Some early research also shows that cloves support healthy insulin function and healthy blood sugar levels," highlights Dr. Chopra. According to a 2021 study, cloves and their main active compound, eugenol, show modest blood-sugar-lowering and insulin-sensitising effects.

How to use cloves

"If you don't enjoy chewing a clove, you can simply soak one or two cloves in water overnight and drink that water before bed. Many people find it soothing after dinner, and it will support digestion overnight," Dr. Chopra recommends.

In cooking

Whole cloves can be added to rice dishes, stews, or teas for flavour. Ground cloves are also commonly used in baking, particularly for spice cakes and cookies.

As a tea

Steeping a couple of whole cloves in hot water can create a soothing tea that benefits digestion and relieves congestion.

Clove oil

This can be used topically to alleviate toothaches, diluted with a carrier oil, it can be applied to the affected area. Always conduct a patch test before applying it to the skin.

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How much to use

"Just remember, more is not better. Too much clove, especially concentrated clove oil, can irritate your stomach, so keep it simple. One or two cloves a day are good enough. Share it with someone who has gas, bloating and acidity issues," concludes Dr. Chopra.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.