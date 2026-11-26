Artificial intelligence could soon become an important part of breast cancer screening, potentially helping doctors identify suspicious changes in breast tissue earlier and review mammograms more efficiently. The United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) has now launched what is being described as the world's largest trial of AI-assisted breast cancer screening, involving nearly 700,000 women across 30 screening centres.

The trial, called EDITH (Early Detection using Information Technology in Health), will examine whether AI can support specialists in interpreting mammograms, improve cancer detection and reduce pressure on an overstretched radiology workforce. Recruitment began at Cambridge University Hospitals on November 23, with more centres expected to join over the coming months.

The development is particularly relevant for India, where breast cancer is the most common cancer among women and late diagnosis remains a major public health concern. While AI-powered screening could eventually improve diagnostic efficiency, its effectiveness will depend on accuracy, clinical oversight, accessibility and the ability to identify cancers without triggering unnecessary investigations.

What Is The NHS EDITH Trial And How Will AI Be Used?

The £10-million EDITH trial is funded by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and led by researchers from the University of Warwick, the University of Cambridge and Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, working with NHS England.

Nearly 700,000 women across 30 breast screening centres will be invited to participate over approximately three years. The programme is targeting women aged 50 to 71, who are routinely invited for breast screening every three years under the NHS programme.

Currently, two specialist radiologists independently review each mammogram, which is an X-ray image of the breast used to identify suspicious changes. The EDITH trial will investigate whether AI-assisted technology can safely reduce the need for two human readers for every scan.

According to BBC News, the researchers will test two approaches. In one group, an AI programme will assess and grade mammograms before they are reviewed by NHS specialists. In another, AI will examine the images after the human assessment.

The software has been trained using millions of previous mammogram images to recognise patterns and potentially identify subtle abnormalities that might be difficult to detect through conventional image interpretation.

Importantly, AI will not independently diagnose women or replace clinical professionals. Every mammogram will continue to be reviewed by at least one human radiologist, and the screening appointment itself will remain unchanged.

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What Do Doctors And Researchers Say About AI In Breast Cancer Screening?

The trial is driven partly by the growing pressure on breast radiology services. Professor Fiona Gilbert, Department of Radiology at the University of Cambridge and honorary consultant at Cambridge University Hospitals, told that there was a significant shortage of radiologists, while the number of imaging examinations was increasing by approximately 8% annually.

She explained that fewer than one in 100 women undergoing mammography would be diagnosed with cancer. AI could make the process of reviewing the large volume of normal screening images more efficient, allowing specialist radiologists to devote more time to patients who need further investigation and treatment. Professor Gilbert said: "Technology can make reviewing these images more efficient, freeing up specialist breast radiologists to spend more time caring for patients with cancer, supporting faster diagnosis and earlier treatment."

However, improved detection is not the only measure of success.

Professor Sian Taylor-Phillips, Professor of Population Health at the University of Warwick and co-chief investigator of the trial, said that researchers also wanted to ensure AI did not result in overdiagnosis of milder breast abnormalities that would never have caused symptoms. "AI-assisted technology could help improve early cancer detection but we want to avoid the overdiagnosis of milder disease that would never have caused symptoms," she said.

This is an important distinction. Identifying more abnormalities does not automatically translate into better health outcomes. False-positive findings can lead to additional imaging, biopsies, anxiety and potentially unnecessary treatment. Researchers must establish whether AI improves clinically meaningful detection without increasing these risks.

The NHS trial will therefore evaluate not just whether AI can identify suspicious findings but whether it can do so safely and consistently at scale.

Why Does This Development Matter For India?

The implications are significant for India, where breast cancer accounts for a substantial proportion of the country's cancer burden. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research's National Cancer Registry Programme estimates, India recorded approximately 2.22 lakh new breast cancer cases in 2022. Breast cancer is the leading cancer among Indian women.

The challenge is not limited to identifying cancer accurately. Access to screening, awareness, timely diagnostic investigations and specialist availability remain important barriers, particularly outside major urban centres.

India's public health approach differs from the UK's mammography-based screening programme. Under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, women aged 30-65 years are targeted for breast cancer screening through clinical breast examinations conducted by trained healthcare workers. Women with suspicious findings are referred for further evaluation, including imaging and biopsy where indicated.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 16.24 crore breast cancer screenings had been conducted under the programme by February 2026, with 77,107 suspected cases diagnosed.

AI-assisted mammography could potentially strengthen India's diagnostic ecosystem, particularly at larger public hospitals and cancer centres where imaging volumes are high. It may help prioritise suspicious scans, support radiologists in interpreting complex images and improve workflow efficiency. However, the NHS model cannot simply be transferred to India. Mammography availability, radiologist distribution, healthcare infrastructure, patient demographics and screening pathways differ considerably between the two countries.

Indian datasets would also be essential. AI systems trained predominantly on international populations must be independently validated across Indian women, accounting for differences in age at diagnosis, breast density, disease presentation and access to previous screening. Equally important is ensuring that AI does not become a substitute for trained specialists, diagnostic facilities or accessible follow-up care. Detecting a suspicious abnormality has limited value if women cannot afford or access the investigations needed to confirm a diagnosis.

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Can AI Change The Future Of Breast Cancer Screening?

The EDITH trial represents an important step towards understanding how artificial intelligence can support large-scale breast cancer screening without compromising patient safety.

Its findings could influence how healthcare systems worldwide use AI to manage growing imaging workloads and improve early detection. For India, the opportunity lies in exploring these technologies alongside stronger screening infrastructure, trained healthcare workers and accessible diagnostic services.

Ultimately, the success of AI in breast cancer screening should not be measured by how many abnormalities an algorithm identifies, but by whether it helps more women receive accurate diagnoses, timely treatment and better health outcomes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.