For someone with prediabetes, figuring out what to eat can get confusing pretty quickly. Should you stop eating rice? Is pasta off the menu? And does having to watch your blood sugar mean giving up all the foods you enjoy? Not necessarily. What matters is not just what you eat, but also what you pair it with and how you prepare it.

Prediabetes means your blood sugar levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes. Many people may not even know they have it, which is why regular health check-ups matter. The condition is also a warning to pay attention to everyday habits, including your diet and physical activity.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared an Instagram post about seven pantry staples that helped him reverse prediabetes.

Here's a closer look at his suggestions:

1. Beans And Lentils

Dal is already a staple in many Indian homes, and there is another reason to keep it on your plate. Beans and lentils contain fibre, protein and resistant starch, which can slow digestion and help manage blood sugar levels.

2. Steel-Cut And Rolled Oats

Oats are a breakfast favourite for many, but their fibre content is what makes them worth considering. They contain beta-glucan, a soluble fibre that slows digestion and the absorption of sugar.

3. Nuts

Almonds, walnuts and pistachios can be easy additions to your daily diet. They provide fibre, protein and healthy fats. Dr Sethi mentions a study involving 117 people with type 2 diabetes, in which replacing some carbohydrates with nuts helped improve HbA1c, a measure of average blood sugar over time.

4. Whole Grains

White bread and refined grains can be swapped for whole-grain options where possible. Whole grains provide more fibre and nutrients, making them a useful choice for people trying to manage their blood sugar.

5. The Leftover Rice Trick

If you cook rice regularly, this tip may interest you. Dr Sethi recommends refrigerating cooked rice overnight and reheating it before eating. Cooling can increase resistant starch, which may reduce the blood sugar response compared with freshly cooked rice.

6. Chickpea And Lentil Pasta

Not ready to give up pasta? Dr Sethi suggests trying varieties made from chickpeas or lentils. These often contain more fibre and protein than regular pasta.

7. Protein With Carbs

Instead of eating carbohydrates by themselves, try pairing them with a source of protein. Eggs, Greek yoghurt, tofu, fish and chicken are among Dr Sethi's suggestions.

Can Prediabetes Be Reversed?

Dr Sethi ends his post by pointing to a major clinical trial that found intensive lifestyle changes reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58%. He also shares that he had reversed his own prediabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.