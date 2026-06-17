Chilled lassi is a summer drink that most people tend to consume to counter the heat and improve their hydration. But consuming it chilled can trigger immediate bloating as the internal body temperature and the temperature of the drink being consumed differ. Research published in Probiotics and Antimicrobial Proteins journal details that sudden introduction to cold temperatures internally can slow down gastric emptying, which means the food moves through the digestive system at a slower pace. Due to a sudden temperature shock, the gut contracts, which can trap gas, and it is especially worse on an empty stomach. Chilled lassi has an immediate effect, as it has added sugar, which raises the blood sugar instantly. If you find chilled lassi causing bloating, then you need to understand why this happens and how to prevent it.

How The Lactose In Chilled Lassi Triggers Bloating

Dairy from the heavy lassi and the digestive system interact with each other as the lactose in dairy can irritate the gut lining for some people. If you have lactose intolerance, then you need to avoid drinking lassi, as the undigested lactose ferments in the gut, triggering gas and bloating.

The symptoms of lactose intolerance can include cramps, heaviness, and flatulence, which should make you cautious of consuming it. Research published in the International Dairy Journal highlights that about 70% of the adult population is unable to digest dairy effectively and can suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms, which can cause discomfort.

But Isn't Lassi Good for Gut Health?

Lassi is generally considered great for gut health, as it contains probiotics that balance the gut microbiota. It also helps support digestion when consumed correctly. The main problem with it is the chilled temperature, quantity, and timing of consumption, which results in adverse effects.

The probiotics in lassi, such as Lactobacillus species, Streptococcus thermophilus, Lactococcus species, and those containing lactic acid bacteria, support gut health.

Why Cold Foods Can Disrupt Digestion

Research published in the Science of Total Environment mentions that consuming cold foods can disrupt digestion. This can happen because the digestive enzyme activity is reduced and the metabolism slows down.

It may even worsen bloating in sensitive individuals and those with digestive issues.

Cold dairy creates digestive issues when it is consumed at the wrong time, and the quantity of it is too great.

Also Read: Mango vs Watermelon: Which Summer Fruit Causes A Slower Blood Sugar Spike?

When Lassi Is Most Likely To Cause Problems

Lassi is most likely to trigger problems, especially when it is consumed:

After heavy meals, the digestive system is already working hard to digest the meal.

Late evening consumption makes it worse as the digestive system becomes sluggish.

People with IBS/lactose intolerance should be cautious when consuming chilled lassi.

Large quantities of chilled lassi can trigger bloating and cause discomfort.

How To Drink Lassi Without Bloating

Lassi can be consumed without it triggering bloating if you follow these tips:

Prefer room-temperature lassi, as the temperature will not result in an internal temperature shock.

Drink post-meal in small quantities to make it function as a digestive aid.

Add digestive spices (jeera and mint) to enhance its digestive and gut-soothing capabilities.

Avoid excess sugar as it can cause a blood sugar spike.

To avoid bloating after lassi, make sure the temperature, quantity, and sweetness level are balanced.

Signs Your Body Doesn't Tolerate Lassi Well

If your body isn't tolerating lassi well, then it can result in signs such as

Persistent bloating

Gas within minutes

Stomach discomfort or cramps

Loose stools

Bloating after drinking lassi is a sign to rethink your consumption habit of chilled lassi.

Also Read: Are You Ignoring Your Gut Health? Doctor Highlights 5 Common Mistakes

Who Should Avoid Chilled Lassi?

Chilled lassi should be avoided by those who have pre-existing medical conditions and those with the following:

Lactose-intolerant individuals

IBS or sensitive gut patients

People with frequent indigestion

Healthier Alternatives For Sensitive Guts

If you have a sensitive gut, then you can switch to healthier alternatives such as the following:

Buttermilk

Diluted curd drinks

Plant-based probiotics

Dr Saurabh Sethi , Gastroenterologist, explains, " Gas and bloating within 30 minutes to 2 hours after dairy is a key sign of lactose intolerance. " This is why a chilled lassi can trigger this chain reaction, and you need to be careful about consuming it frequently.

Chilled lassi can trigger immediate bloating, which can give you discomfort. To safely extract the health benefits from it, you need to adjust the temperature, timing, and quantity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.