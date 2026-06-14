Each year, some new research shows how important the gut and liver are for overall health. These two organs play a big role in how the body processes food, removes waste and maintains balance. Modern eating habits, especially processed and sugary foods, can disturb this balance and may lead to long-term health problems.

As more people try to improve their lifestyle, it becomes important to look at hidden sources of sugar in drinks. Small changes, like replacing unhealthy beverages with better options, can make a big difference. The key is to identify which drinks are harming your health and switch them with healthier choices that support better gut and liver function over time.

In an Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi shares some of the worst and best drink choices for gut and liver function.

Worst drinks for gut and liver health:

1. Soft drinks or soda - These are high in sugar, which can overload the liver. Too much sugar may turn into fat in the liver and also disturb good bacteria in the gut.

2. Diet soda - Even though it has no sugar, it contains artificial sweeteners. These may confuse gut bacteria and may still affect metabolism in some individuals.

3. Alcohol - Alcohol directly affects the liver because it has to break it down. Regular drinking can lead to liver damage.

4. Energy drinks - These often contain high sugar and caffeine. They can stress the liver and also cause gut issues like acidity and bloating.

5. Packaged fruit juice - It may look healthy, but it has a lot of added sugar and very little natural fibre. This can quickly raise blood sugar levels and put extra pressure on the liver.

6. Sweetened coffee drinks - They usually have syrups, sugar and cream, which can add extra calories and fat, which has a direct effect on the liver's health.

7. Sweetened iced tea - The high sugar level in this drink can disturb gut bacteria and increase fat buildup in the liver if consumed regularly.

8. Milkshakes - These are high in sugar and fat, which can make digestion heavy and put stress on the liver.

9. Boba tea - It contains sugar and chewy tapioca pearls that add extra calories. Those who enjoy this drink regularly, they may experience weight gain and affect gut balance.

These drinks can help support gut and liver health:

1. Water - It helps remove waste from the body and keeps the digestive system working smoothly. It also helps the liver do its job of filtering and processing toxins.

2. Kefir - Kefir has many good bacteria that can improve gut health, make digestion easier and keep the balance of healthy bacteria in the gut.

3. Kombucha - This fermented drink also contains probiotics and antioxidants that may support digestion and help the liver handle toxins more easily.

4. Green tea - It is rich in antioxidants that help protect the liver and can also reduce swelling in the body. It also improves digestion.

5. Ginger tea - With the help of Ginger, one can get rid of bloating, support digestion and calm the stomach. In simple terms, this drink makes the gut feel more comfortable.

6. Unsweetened lassi - It contains natural probiotics from curd that help improve gut bacteria and make digestion easier.

7. Peppermint tea - It can relax the muscles in your stomach and intestines. This makes digestion easier and can reduce problems like gas, bloating and stomach pain.

8. Beet kvass - This fermented drink has the ability to remove waste from the body more easily. It can also support digestion because it contains natural substances formed during fermentation.

9. Black coffee - When black coffee is taken in small amounts, it has contents that protect the liver. These compounds support liver health and lower the risk of certain liver conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.