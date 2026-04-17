Why Does A Glass Of Lassi Make You Feel Drowsy? Doctors Explain

Lassi is a popular North Indian summer drink that can make people feel sleepy. This is a common complaint that people feel, as the research in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Research journal confirms that consuming lassi has multiple dietary benefits, but can also induce sleep. While people may be concerned about whether it is the refreshing and relaxing taste that is able to make you drowsy or if it is related to an underlying health issue. The drowsiness could happen after consuming a glass of lassi that has added sugars, along with a thickness when compared with other summer drinks. So, to know how exactly people need to know about the glass of lassi in their hand, the mechanisms behind the drink, and how it affects people need to be understood.

Why Does Lassi Make You Feel Drowsy?

Dr Viny Kantroo, Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals Indraprastha, Delhi, explains, "From a respiratory and overall physiological standpoint, the feeling of drowsiness after consuming lassi is usually a natural body response rather than a cause for concern. Lassi, being a dairy-based beverage, contains tryptophan, which supports the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that promotes relaxation and can create a mild calming effect."

Drowsiness after lassi is usually a natural physiological response, especially when consumed in large quantities or after meals.

The form of lassi is a by-product of the preparation of country butter (ghee) made from dahi by indigenous methods. It is flavoured either with salt or sugar and other condiments or spices like ginger, coriander, and mint, depending on regional preferences. This has been mentioned in a research paper published in the Food Science journal. So, while lassi can be sweet or spicy, its thick consistency, along with its compounds, can make you feel drowsy.

How Lassi Affects Brain Chemistry

Ms Ruchika Jain, Chief Dietitian and Nutritionist, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, explains how lassi can affect brain chemistry. Drowsiness associated with lassi could be because of several factors. Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how lassi is consumed by people and the way it can make you feel drowsy:

"Firstly, it is a thick beverage with added sugar, making it calorically rich and heavy to digest, leading to sluggish, dull, and sleepy feeling.

Secondly, curd is rich in tryptophan, an amino acid essential for serotonin and melatonin production, which are instrumental for initiating and maintaining sleep. Melatonin is a hormone produced in the brain that promotes sleep and relaxation. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter and hormone produced in the gut, acting as the direct precursor to melatonin production.

Furthermore, curd provides a range of micronutrients like zinc and magnesium that are important in the synthesis of melatonin, which could contribute to sleep-promoting effects.

Finally, curd is a fermented dairy product and may exert beneficial effects on sleep by altering gut microbial composition that favours the production of serotonin, which can then be converted to melatonin.

Also Read: Is There A Wrong Way To Hydrate? Doctors Explain Hydration Mistakes You Are Making During A Heatwave

The "Rest and Digest" Response After Drinking Lassi

Dr Viny Kantroo pinpoints that, "From a respiratory perspective, it is also important to note that heavy or rich foods, including thick or sweet lassi, can sometimes make individuals feel more sluggish due to the effort required for digestion. In some cases, especially in people prone to reflux or post-meal heaviness, this can indirectly impact breathing comfort and contribute to a feeling of fatigue."

Is Lassi Heavy To Digest?

The thickness of the drink makes it heavier on the digestive side, but how thick it is prepared can have varying outcomes. Normally, traditionally prepared lassi is on the heavier side with a richness and thick consistency that can make it heavy on the digestive system, especially if it is consumed after an oily, rich meal, as the stomach is already overloaded from the food that it has to digest.

Can Lassi Affect Breathing Comfort?

Dr Viny Kantroo explains, "From a respiratory perspective, it is also important to note that heavy or rich foods, including thick or sweet lassi, can sometimes make individuals feel more sluggish due to the effort required for digestion. In some cases, especially in people prone to reflux or post-meal heaviness, this can indirectly impact breathing comfort and contribute to a feeling of fatigue.

Does Everyone Feel Sleepy After Lassi?

No, everyone would not sleep after consuming lassi, but their body will react differently based on a variety of conditions. Dr Viny Kantroo highlights, "However, lassi also has hydrating and cooling properties, which can be beneficial in maintaining overall respiratory comfort, particularly in hot weather conditions. The response varies from person to person based on metabolism, quantity consumed, and overall health status."

This is based on:

Quantity consumed, such as drinking too much, can even have a diuretic or laxative effect.

Sugar content is a major issue, as too much refined sugar, when added to a glass of thick lassi, can change the way it is absorbed by the intestinal tract, as it will spike blood sugar levels.

Personal metabolism is a major factor, as it can affect how sleepy the person feels after consuming lassi.

Existing digestive or respiratory issues can worsen the sleepiness after consuming lassi.

Should You Avoid Lassi If It Makes You Sleepy?

Lassi should be avoided by certain people if they don't want to feel sleepy, as they can instead follow:

Moderation rather than avoidance, as it can lead to complete ignorance of the hydration and digestive benefits of the drink.

You need to switch from sweetened lassi to unsweetened or thinner lassi to reduce the sleepiness factor.

Avoid late-evening consumption if prone to drowsiness, as the body's natural circadian rhythm slips into rest mode as the sunsets.

Ms Ruchika Jain explains, "All these factors altogether may contribute to making us feel sleepy after having a wholesome glass of lassi, so moderation and mindfulness are the key."

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.