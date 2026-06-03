A hospital in Gurugram has successfully performed a robot-assisted ceramic total knee replacement on a 54-year-old woman suffering from advanced osteoarthritis, obesity, and complications arising from a previous anterior cruciate ligament and meniscal injury caused by a fall, officials said on Tuesday. According to an official statement issued by the Manipal Hospital, the injury altered the natural mechanics of the knee, leading to advanced osteoarthritis.

The situation was complicated by obesity, which placed additional stress on the damaged joint.

Given her condition, a team led by Dr Sanjay Kapoor, consultant, robotic joint replacement and orthopaedic surgery, opted for a next-generation ceramic knee implant combined with robot-assisted surgery to achieve the highest possible precision and longevity.

“This was a particularly challenging case because the patient was relatively young, obese, and had a previous ACL and meniscal injury. Robot-assisted surgery helped us achieve exceptional precision in implant positioning and soft tissue balancing, while the ceramic implant offered a highly durable and wear-resistant solution,” Kapoor said.

Robotic ceramic total knee replacement offers improved alignment accuracy, faster rehabilitation, reduced inflammation, and enhanced patient comfort, while eliminating concerns related to metal ion release, the statement said.

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