In summers, most people gravitate towards consuming a chilled late-night dessert to cool themselves. But the result is experiencing waking up feeling sluggish or unfocused the next morning, which makes you regret your choice of consuming late-night ice cream bowls. The main reason behind why this is the effect on metabolism and possible sleep disruption due to blood sugar spikes. When you eat a bowl of ice cream when your metabolism is slow, the sudden chill in your blood sugar spike causes brain fog. The lack of focus, memory lapse, and low energy levels are signs of poor brain function that can be triggered by late-night ice cream consumption. Research published in the Ethiopian Agricultural Research journal details that late-night ice cream can lead to brain fog. There is a mechanism behind this and how it happens, which should force you to change this habit.

How Late-Night Ice Cream Triggers Brain Fog

1. Sugar Spikes And Crashes

Ice cream is high in added sugars and fat content, as full-fat milk and cream are used to create it. Consuming it late at night can lead to brain fog, as it causes a rapid glucose spike, which happens due to an excess of insulin secreted by the pancreas, and the result is a sugar crash. This also disrupts the sleep cycle and affects how the brain functions the next morning. Morning fatigue makes you feel foggy, and the result can be controlled if the timing of consuming ice cream is altered.

2. Disrupts Sleep Quality

A high-sugar-loaded treat, such as ice cream, can affect sleep quality as the blood sugar levels spike. The amount of sugar that is released at night after consuming dinner is further compounded by the addition of a bowl of ice cream, affecting a deep sleep cycle. The brain needs to dump and process waste throughout the night, which can be done effectively in a deep sleep cycle. But when the cycle is disrupted due to a high-sugar load from late-night ice cream, it pushes the digestive system into working overtime.

3. Circadian Rhythm Disturbance

The body's internal clock needs to function as per its needs, and eating a high-sugar bomb at night can confuse it. The body is expecting to slow down and push itself extra hard to digest a high-fat and sugar treat. The disruption to the circadian rhythm can impact metabolism and hormone regulation.

4. Inflammation And Gut Impact

The high-sugar intake from a late-night ice-cream bowl can increase inflammation and affect the way the gut microbiome functions. The effect happens due to the gut-brain axis, which, when disrupted, has a direct impact on the way the brain functions the next day.

Also Read: Brain Fog vs Burnout: Expert Explains The Key Difference

Why Ice Cream Makes It Worse

Late-night ice cream results in brain fog, as a combination of sugar and saturated fats can slow down the normal digestion process. The digestive process naturally slows down at night, which is pulled into working overtime, increasing metabolic stress.

What A Doctor Recommends Instead

Dr Rubal Gupta, Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist in Delhi, explains, "When meals are taken late at night, the body is not in an optimal state to process food, leading to poor sleep and discomfort."

He recommends doing this instead:

Avoid heavy sugary foods late at night to make it better for your digestive system to slow down and slip into rest mode.

If you become hungry at night, then you need to consume a small protein snack

A handful of nuts or yoghurt to shield your gut.

You need to maintain a consistent mealtime for every meal during the entire day to make sure your blood sugar functions at an optimal level.

Also Read: Forget Why You Entered Room? Experts Say It Could Be Brain Fog; Possible Causes Listed

Best Time To Eat Desserts

The best time to indulge in sweets is to make sure you follow these tips:

Daytime or early evening is ideal, as ice cream should be eaten when it can be effectively digested.

When metabolism is more active, if you consume ice cream, then it can help with digestion.

Aligning with the circadian rhythm is necessary to ensure your body gets time to metabolise the food it can consume.

Signs Your Night Diet Is Affecting Brain Function

Brain function can become affected due to your nighttime dietary habits if you are experiencing the following:

Morning fatigue

Poor concentration

Sugar cravings

Disturbed sleeping patterns

Simple Fixes To Avoid Brain Fog

If you want to avoid brain fog, you need to implement simple fixes that can prevent it. Here is how:

Stop eating 2 to 3 hours before bed

Reduce sugar intake at night

Stay hydrated

Follow a regular sleep routine

Late-night ice cream may seem harmless, but it has been proven to affect sleep quality, blood sugar, and brain performance. If you make small changes and adjust the timing of consuming it, then you can avoid these issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.