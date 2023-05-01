Gut: 5 Herbs & Spices To Reduce Bloating

Bloating can cause tightness and uneasiness around the belly

Everyone gets gas, but some people are more bothered by it than others. Excessive gas can occasionally cause discomfort or even pain. But making small dietary adjustments can help with digestion and relieve gas. Items typically available in the kitchen can also be used as gas relievers in addition to over-the-counter gas relief treatments.

To help us overcome bloating, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of herbs and spices that can help improve our gut health and may even boost overall health. Continue reading as we share was foods she suggested.

5 Herbs & spices that will help reduce bloating, as per the expert:

1. Ajwain

The richness of volatile compounds of ajwain like pinene, limonene and carvone are chief elements that are effective in treating bloating.

2. Fennel seeds

﻿﻿Fennel seeds (saunf) contain anethole, fenchone and estragole that act as antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory that helps in relaxing the contracted intestinal muscles.

3. Cumin

﻿﻿The wealth of volatile oils in cumin seeds such as cuminaldehyde, cymene and other terpenoid compounds are packed with anti-bloating features that instantly provide relief from gas and stomach cramps.

4. Ginger ﻿﻿

Ginger contains compounds called gingerols that can help speed up stomach emptying and reduce bloating and gas.

5. Mint leaves

﻿﻿Mint is soothing and energizing that comes with a boast of medicinal properties. It also possesses analgesic, spasmolytic and gastroprotective properties that aid in easing bloating, indigestion, and other gut problems.

Look at her reel:

Add these herbs and spices to your daily diet to not only treat but also prevent bloating and other digestive issues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.