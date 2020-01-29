Guava Health Benefits: Here's Why Health Experts Are Talking About Vitamin C-Rich Amrud

Guava benefits: One guava offers 200% of daily recommended intake of Vitamin C

Highlights Vitamin C in guava can give a boost to immunity

Diabetics can include guavas in their daily diet

Guava leaves are as healthy as the fruit

Guava health beenfits: Guava, as nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar mentions, is the hyper-local fruit which is in season right now. She recommends eating one hyper-local fruit everyday as a mid-meal snack. Guava or amrud is a Vitamin C-rich fruit with lots of antioxidants, potassium and fibre. Eating guava every day can be beneficial for your blood sugar levels, boost heart health, benefit digestive system and also aid weight loss. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently took to Instagram to talk about guava, mentioning how the fruit is great for boosting immunity and energy levels. So let's see why all health experts are talking about this seasonal fruit.

Health benefits of guava you must know

One of the most essential nutrients that guava contains is Vitamin C. It is the one nutrient that can boost your immunity enough to keep you healthy and disease-free. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal says that one guava offers 200% of daily recommended intake of Vitamin C.

"Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that prevents from free radical damage and keeps the skin supple and glowing. It also contains lycopene, powerful antioxidant which has been scientifically proven protect against certain types of cancer," Nmami tells DoctorNDTV.

Vitamin C-rich guava can boost your immunity and help you be disease-free

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Nutritionist Recommended Foods For Quicker Healing, Stronger Immunity And Improved Overall Health

Guavas are naturally low in glycaemic index making them a perfect choice for diabetics, Nmami adds. "Guavas are also rich in fibre. Including them in your diet can improve digestive health and keep constipation at a bay," she says.

The best part about guava is that its not just the fruit which provides with health benefits, its leaves are equally beneficial. Nmami informs that guavas contain antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. "Guava leaves are also a perfect antidote for diarrhoea," she informs.

Also read: Inflammation: What Are The Risks Of High Inflammation In The Body?

Ways to include guavas in your diet

As mentioned above, you can have guava as a mid-meal snack. You can eat the whole fruit without peeling the skin. "You can add guava to a smoothie or combine guava slices with cottage cheese cubes," recommends Nmami.

You can prepare guava chutney with guava leaves

Photo Credit: iStock

For consuming guava leaves, you can brew them in a tea or blend them to form a guava chutney.

This season, enjoy guavas without guilt. Make sure you eat at least one every day!

Also read: Turmeric Tea: Amazing Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss; Learn How To Make Turmeric Tea

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.