Guava Health Benefits: From Weight Loss To Diabetes Management Here Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Guava

Weight loss, better blood sugar levels, relief from menstrual cramps and many more are some amazing benefits of one common fruit. Ever wondered by just adding this amazing fruit to your diet you can achieve multiple health benefits. This super-fruit is guava. Guava is a common fruit which is easily available. It also has a great taste which is preferred by many. Guava is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, potassium and fiber. Not just the fruit, guava leaves are also loaded with health benefits. Here are some noticeable health benefits of guava which you must know.

Health benefits of guava

1. Helps in weight loss

There are certain foods which can boost the weight loss process. Guava is one of these. It is rich in fiber which can keep you full for longer and make you eat less. It is also low in calories which makes it appropriate for your weight loss diet. You can eat guava as an evening snack when trying to lose weight. It is also highly nutritious which will provide you essential vitamins and minerals with limited calories.

Weight loss diet: Guava is a low calorie fruit which can help in weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Improves blood sugar levels

Guava is sweet on taste but is beneficial for diabetics. Guava can help in controlling blood sugar levels naturally. Few studies have highlighted the benefit of guava for diabetics. It is rich in fiber which makes it beneficial for diabetes patients. Guava leaves are also beneficial for controlling blood sugar levels. Tea prepared with guava leaves as shown improvement in blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetic, you can add guava to your diet along with the diet and tips advised by your doctor.

3. Boosts digestion

Guava is also helpful in boosting digestive health. Fibre makes the digestion easy ad helps in better bowel movement. Guava being a great source improves digestion. Adding guava to your diet will help you improve digestion as well as provide you some essential nutrients.

High fiber content of guava ensures better digestion

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Strengthens immune system

Guava is rich in vitamin C which helps in boosting immunity. Foods rich in vitamin C help in boosting immunity. A strong immune system provides natural protection against infections and illnesses. It can help you fight many diseases naturally. Guava is loaded with vitamin C, you can add it to your daily diet for a strong immune system.

5. Improves skin health

You can enhance your skin health with guava. It has antioxidants which work wonders by protecting it from external damage. It also has anti-ageing properties and helps you prevent wrinkles. The presence of other vitamins and minerals will provide the right nourishment to your skin.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

