Grilled Guava: Here's How Bhuna Amrood Can Boost Your Health

Grilled guava is a healthy and delicious way to enjoy this tropical fruit, enhancing its natural sweetness while retaining its abundant nutrients. Guava is packed with vitamin C, fibre, antioxidants, and essential minerals that support overall health. Grilling caramelises its natural sugars, making it tastier while still preserving its health benefits. To make grilled guava, slice ripe guavas in half, brush them lightly with honey or lemon juice (optional), and grill them for about 2-3 minutes on each side until they develop grill marks. You can enjoy them as a snack, in salads, or with yogurt for a nutritious treat. Keep reading as we share some of the many benefits of having guava this way.

Health benefits of consuming grilled guava

1. Boosts immunity

Grilled guava is rich in vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system and helps fight infections. The grilling process does not significantly reduce vitamin C content, ensuring that your body gets enough to ward off colds, flu, and other illnesses.

2. Enhances digestion

Guava is high in dietary fibre, which promotes gut health by preventing constipation and supporting regular bowel movements. Grilling makes guava easier to digest while still retaining its fibre content, aiding in smoother digestion.

3. Supports heart health

Grilled guava contains potassium and fibre, which help regulate blood pressure and reduce bad cholesterol levels. This can lower the risk of heart diseases, improving cardiovascular health in the long run.

4. Aids in weight loss

Guava is naturally low in calories yet high in fibre, keeping you full for longer and preventing overeating. Grilling enhances its flavour without the need for added sugars or unhealthy toppings, making it an excellent snack for weight management.

5. Regulates blood sugar levels

Guava has a low glycemic index and helps regulate blood sugar, making it beneficial for diabetics. Grilled guava retains its ability to slow down sugar absorption, helping prevent blood sugar spikes.

6. Improves skin health

The antioxidants in guava, such as lycopene and vitamin C, help fight free radicals, reducing signs of aging and promoting a radiant complexion. Grilled guava can be a delicious way to nourish your skin from within.

7. Strengthens bones

Guava is rich in calcium, magnesium, and vitamin K, essential for maintaining strong bones and preventing osteoporosis. Grilling preserves these nutrients, making it a great addition to a bone-strengthening diet.

8. Boosts brain function

The presence of vitamin B6 and niacin in guava supports cognitive function, improving focus and memory. Consuming grilled guava can provide essential nutrients that keep the brain active and healthy.

9. Improves eye health

Guava contains vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining good vision and preventing age-related eye disorders. Grilled guava still provides this vitamin, making it beneficial for eye health.

10. Reduces inflammation

Guava is known for its anti-inflammatory properties due to its high antioxidant content. Consuming grilled guava can help reduce inflammation, relieve symptoms of arthritis, and promote overall well-being.

Grilled guava is not only a tasty treat but also a powerhouse of nutrients that can significantly boost health in various ways. Enjoy it as part of a balanced diet to maximise its benefits!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.