Government Revamps Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram To Tackle Lifestyle Diseases And Mental Health

The Centre has expanded the scope of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) to include screening for mental health conditions and risk factors for non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as diabetes and hypertension under the programme's revised guidelines.

The Union health ministry released the RBSK 2.0 guidelines during the recently concluded National Summit on Good Practices and Innovations in Public Healthcare Service Delivery, marking a major overhaul of the flagship child health screening programme.

Building on more than a decade of implementation, the updated framework broadens the programme's established "4Ds" approach -- defects at birth, diseases, deficiencies and developmental delays -- while incorporating emerging child health concerns, including behavioural disorders, mental health issues and lifestyle-related diseases.

The revised guidelines introduce a comprehensive preventive, promotive and curative continuum of care for children from birth to 18 years of age, with a stronger focus on digitalisation and continuity of care.

According to the ministry, the enhanced screening framework aims to ensure early identification and timely intervention for a wider range of health conditions affecting children and adolescents.

Screening services under the programme will continue to be delivered through mobile health teams at anganwadi centres and schools to ensure wider outreach and universal coverage.

The ministry said the new guidelines also seek to strengthen referral pathways from community-level screening to facility-based diagnosis and treatment through a robust referral tracking system aimed at minimising dropouts and ensuring follow-up care.

As part of the government's digital health push, RBSK 2.0 introduces digital health cards, real-time data systems and integrated platforms for monitoring and service delivery.

"These digital innovations are expected to improve programme efficiency, accountability and evidence-based decision-making," the ministry said.

The guidelines also stress greater convergence among the health, education and women and child development sectors to ensure coordinated service delivery through schools, anganwadi centres and community platforms.

The ministry said the revamped programme is expected to improve child health outcomes by strengthening early detection, referral systems and sustained follow-up care across the country.

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