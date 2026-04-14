From Pharmacy Of World To Innovation Hub: PM Modi Bats For India's Pharmaceutical Leap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India's pharma sector is moving up from the pharmacy of the world to a hub of innovation. Highlighting the country's growing focus on research-driven growth, PM Modi highlighted India's transition from a global supplier of affordable medicines to an emerging centre of pharmaceutical innovation. Sharing an article authored by Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, he said that India's pharma sector is steadily moving up the value chain, with a strong push towards research and development, biologics, biosimilars and next-generation therapies. “From the pharmacy of the world to a hub of innovation, India's pharma sector is moving up the value chain,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Under the present government, the focus has been on extensive R&D, biologics, biosimilars and cutting-edge therapies,” the Prime Minister Modi explained.

The post described Nadda's article as a “must-read retrospection” on how the country is positioning itself to lead the global pharmaceutical race.

“A must-read retrospection by Union Minister Nadda on how India is preparing to lead the global race in this sector!,” PMO said.

The article outlines how policy support and sustained government focus have helped reshape the sector's trajectory in recent years.

It emphasises that India is no longer limited to producing generic medicines at scale but is increasingly investing in advanced research capabilities and complex drug development.

According to the article, the government has prioritised innovation-led growth by encouraging R&D investments and building an ecosystem that supports cutting-edge therapies.

This includes a growing emphasis on biologics and biosimilars, segments that are expected to drive the next phase of growth in the global pharmaceutical industry.

“Long termed as the ‘Pharmacy of the World' due to its leadership in generic medicines, India's pharma industry is now ready to shift gears from scale to innovation,” Nadda said in its article.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)